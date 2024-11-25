OPINION: Therapy is a leap of faith. Take it.

Therapy, for some, is a word representative of healing. For others, it’s a taboo subject.

According to a study done by SWNS, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Vida Health, many Americans still appear to hold conflicting beliefs and stigmas about mental health treatment — 47%, for example, believe that seeking therapy is a sign of weakness.

But, therapy can be so much more than “fixing yourself,” if you let it.

Therapy is a process aimed at relieving emotional stress or mental health problems through the process of talking to a licensed therapist.

According to a survey done by BestColleges in 2022, 46% of college students said their mental health status was fair or poor; less than one-quarter (22%) said their mental health was very good or excellent and, of the 46% of students who rated their mental health status as fair or poor, only 20% have sought assistance through their school. Eighty-one percent of those students knew that their school offered mental health programs.

To say the least, a lot of people are drowning, yet barely anyone takes the buoy.

Wichita State offers its own mental health programs such as Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) and Health Outreach Prevention and Education (HOPE) Services.

HOPE is focused on promoting mental wellness and preventing suicide, sexual violence and substance misuse.

CAPS offers multiple different therapy services such as couples therapy, group therapy and individual therapy. Not only are these services available to students directly on campus, they’re also priced at a reasonable rate, especially when compared to some of the alternatives.

The online service BetterHelp ranges from $70 – $100 per week according to their website. Wichita State offers group therapy for free and individual therapy for only $10 per session. The best part of this arrangement is that the school allows for students to not pay everything right up front. Students can pay some before and then pay the other part at a later date when they feel more comfortable paying.

Despite all of these benefits, only 6.4% of students on campus took advantage of these services.

I, myself, have been one of those people. I feel myself succumbing to the pressures of life and school, but put off scheduling an appointment for what seems like no reason. But there are reasons — just subconscious ones.

One is the stigma that surrounds therapy; something has to be wrong with you to warrant going, but this just isn’t true. Therapy is a helpful tool for anyone, even if you think your life’s perfect (although, who really thinks that?). Being able to talk out miniature or gigantic problems with someone who has no stake in the personals of your life can be freeing. Getting that outside voice can not only unburden you but help you see a perspective to an issue or problem you didn’t think of.

Another reason I have put off therapy is the mentality of minimizing problems or reasoning that someone has it worse than I do.

And guess what? Someone probably does.

Just because someone has it worse doesn’t mean you deserve to suffer. Different lifestyles breed different problems which all still need solutions in the end. Talking out your problems instead of bottling them up is not only healthy for you but for those around you so they don’t feel like you’re a ticking time bomb just waiting to explode.

Lastly, I’m just scared. In my experience, it’s hard to be vulnerable, especially with a stranger. Some of us are used to being strong — never letting a crack show in our facade for fear of disappointing others or letting people in.

Therapy is a leap of faith. You throw yourself in entirely, knowing it’s the best thing for yourself and others. It’s terrifying and exhilarating at the same time, but if you really put yourself out there, it can be the most beneficial decision you can make.

Don’t get me wrong, I know therapy isn’t for everyone. Opening up to strangers just isn’t everybody’s cup of tea, but you should at least try it out at least once, especially when making a therapy appointment through WSU mental health services for yourself is only $10.

You never truly know until you try.

According to HelpGuide, data shows that 75% of people who receive psychotherapy saw improvements in their emotional and psychological well-being.

In this upcoming year, make a resolution to take that leap of faith. Be a part of the 75% instead of the 20%.