FAFSA application for 2025-2026 now open

Baylor Henry, ReporterNovember 20, 2024
Wren Johnson
(Illustration)

The 2025-26 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is now open for students and families to fill out. The application contains updates meant to streamline the process, including a shortened form, changes in terminology and more.

Although the official opening is set for Dec. 1, the Department of Education (DOE) quietly announced a soft opening on Nov. 18 to ensure there are no issues with the process this academic year. 

More changes are coming for FAFSA this year, but instead of delaying the launch for all students, the FAFSA form is available in its beta form, allowing students to understand their financial aid situation, and giving the DOE time to work out any bugs. 

Because the FAFSA is still in beta testing, students and families should be aware that they may still encounter issues before the official Dec. 1 opening date, according to the DOE.

Before the 2024-25 school year, FAFSA typically opened on Oct. 1, giving students time to line up financial aid over the fall semester. However, due to the DOE using a new FAFSA form, the launch was delayed.

Students can begin the FAFSA process here.

