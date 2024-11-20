Gene Stephenson honored in WSU baseball complex name

Wichita State’s baseball complex is now known as “Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field at Gene Stephenson Park.”

The Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) approved a request from Wichita State to honor Gene Stephenson, the National College Baseball Hall of Famer who coached at WSU from 1978-2013, in the stadium name on Wednesday evening.

“By naming the proposed facility ‘Gene Stephenson Park,’ WSU has the opportunity to honor Stephenson as a distinguished individual, and more comprehensively, his dedication to advancing WSU and college baseball well into the future,” WSU President Richard Muma said during the Wednesday KBOR meeting.

Stephenson led the Shockers to their only College World Series championship title in program history in 1989. Under his leadership, Wichita State won the Missouri Valley Conference regular season championship 20 times, MVC tournament title 17 times and went to seven College World Series.

The number 10 worn by Stephenson is the only baseball jersey retired by Wichita State.

“We are grateful to the Kansas Board of Regents for their support of this important honor,” WSU Director of Athletics Kevin Saal said in a press release. “Gene Stephenson developed Wichita State into a national baseball power, advanced one of the top facilities in the country and even today, continues his loyal support of this beloved program.

“We are proud to enhance the naming of this incredible facility in Coach Stephenson’s honor.”