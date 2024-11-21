‘We hope to build a community’: New group offers support to students who are parents

Garima Thapa The third floor of Shocker Success Center on July 26. It locates some of the student services on campus including the Office of Online and Adult Learning.

The Office of Online and Adult Learning has recently launched the Students Who Are Parents (SWAP) group.

SWAP is currently an online-exclusive group hosted on Blackboard for any student who is a parent or caregiver to a relative, with plans for in-person events in the future.

The group currently has more than 40 members. It offers discussion boards to share academic and life resources, as well as provide support for students at all hours of the day.

Amber Anderson is the associate director of enrollment and retention in the Office of Online and Adult Learning. She helps lead SWAP.

“It’s really hard to connect with adult learners,” Anderson said. “They’re working full time, and their hours are different … So we hope to build a community.”

SWAP also highlights non-WSU resources, such as a resource page for other parents who are students.

SWAP is open to any WSU student who is a parent or caregiver. More information can be found on the Office of Online and Adult Learning website.