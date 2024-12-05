OPINION: It is time for Wichita State to remove Tom Otterness from campus

One of the most iconic pieces in Wichita State’s outdoor sculpture collection is Tom Otterness’s “Millipede,” fondly nicknamed “Millie” by Shockers. It was installed in 2008 and can be found nestled among tulips in spring. The whimsical piece has been admired and even yarn-bombed by local knitters. It has become a beloved part of WSU’s landscape.

Tom Otterness, now 72, is a celebrated sculptor known for his large-scale public art pieces. While his work remains whimsical and creative, his past reveals a deeply troubling act that calls into question the continued celebration of his art on campus.

Otterness Timeline 1977: At 25 years old, Otterness adopted a dog from a shelter, tied it to a tree and shot it to death. 2007: Otterness finally said an apology after “Shot Dog Film” resurfaced during the installation of one of his pieces in Brooklyn Park, New York. 2008: “Millipede” was installed on campus.

Tom Otterness, now 72, is a celebrated sculptor known for his large-scale public art pieces. While his work remains whimsical and creative, his past reveals a deeply troubling act that calls into question the continued celebration of his art on campus.

In 1977, at 25 years old, Otterness adopted a dog from a shelter, tied it to a tree and shot it to death. He filmed the entire act, titled it “Shot Dog Film,” and displayed it publically. The film aired on Christmas morning in 1979, exposing hundreds to the footage.

The reaction at the time was outrage. The Animal Protection Institute demanded accountability, but instead of facing significant repercussions, Otterness’s actions faded from public memory. He went on to become a prominent public artist, creating sculptures that remain in the public eye.

It was not until 2007 that Otterness finally said an apology after “Shot Dog Film” resurfaced during the installation of one of his pieces in Brooklyn Park, New York.

Otterness said in a statement to The Brooklyn Eagle, “It was an indefensible act that I am deeply sorry for. Many of us have experienced profound emotional turmoil and despair. Few have made the mistake I have made. I hope people can find it in their hearts to forgive me.”

But this also does not absolve him of the consequences entirely. As a community, we must decide what we will tolerate and what we will stand against.

In my opinion, the magnitude of his act — taking the life of a defenseless and vulnerable animal in the name of art — is unforgivable.

Despite this history, WSU continues to showcase the work of an artist with his history shadowed by such a cruel and unnecessary act.

“Millipede” stands as a playful and collaborative piece for the university and the community. The legacy of its creator casts a sad shadow over its presence.

Should Shockers separate the art from the artist in a situation like this?

WSU has the opportunity to lead by example. Removing “Millipede” does not erase the university’s commitment to public art. Instead, it opens the door for new opportunities — perhaps commissioning a Kansas native artist or a WSU alum to create a sculpture that embodies the values Shockers hold dear.

There are countless talented sculptors whose works deserve to stand proudly on campus grounds — artists who have not taken a life and called it art.

Millie has had its time on campus unless the student body decides it has been long enough or Otterness tries to right his wrongs.

Let’s replace it with a symbol that reflects not only our love of art but also our commitment to compassion and accountability.

After all, there should never be an execution in the name of art.

