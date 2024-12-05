‘Competitive landscape’: Wichita State breaks top 10 for engineering research and development nationwide

Wichita State has worked on improving its research center and Innovation Campus for several years, and as of late last month, the campus’s hard work has paid off.

The university was ranked eighth in engineering research and development (R&D) expenditures by the National Science Foundation, moving up from its previous spot of 13th in last year’s rankings. WSU also ranked first overall in aerospace engineering research and development, which was an improvement from its rank of third in 2023.

Tracee Friess does public relations work for the National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR). She said ranking nationally has been a long-time goal.

“We have been tracking where we are at on that ranking for as long as I can remember,” Friess said. “And it has always been our goal to be number one in aerospace R&D … and this was the year that we made it to the top of that list … The number eight ranking in overall engineering R&D was just icing on the cake.”

Anthony Muscat, the dean of the College of Engineering, said the survey takes into account a lot of aspects but, at its core, is an assessment of research activity on campus.

“(The survey) allows different institutions to really compare against each other,” Muscat said. “So to be ranked this highly really does mean something because we’re being ranked with other universities that also have a very, very active research profile. So it’s a big deal, and it really brings a lot of recognition and prestige to Wichita State to be ranked this highly.”

Wichita State was ranked among many prestigious engineering schools such as Johns Hopkins University, the University of Notre Dame and Stanford University.

Muscat said he was surprised when the rating was released but was excited about the possibility of the grants and recognition that this accomplishment will offer.

“It really brings us recognition, and what that means to me on the academic side is really just to attract students to come here and … attract faculty as well as keep our current faculty,” Muscat said. “Because it’s a very competitive landscape right now for engineering talent.”

Muscat said this ranking has the potential to support research activity for everyone in the college.

“It impacts students and positions that they have,” Muscat said. “A lot of these large grants (allow us to) hire both undergraduate as well as graduate students, so it allows them to not only learn something about a particular research area but also they have a job.”

Muscat said while NIAR helps the industry with a huge program for engineering, the ranking is due to all of the programs centered around research.

“I don’t think it’s any one particular program or any one thing,” Muscat said. “It’s indicative of all the research activity at the university which you really don’t see.”

The dean said he hopes students see the strong programs and take advantage of what the university has to offer.

“Wichita State (students) can be proud and can really run with other universities that, when you first hear their names, are maybe more associated with research and development,” Muscat said.