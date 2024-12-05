Women’s basketball goes wire-to-wire in Lawrence but ultimately faces loss at Kansas

Mack Smith Graduate student guard Taylor Jameson passes to junior forward Bre’Yon White on Dec. 2. Jameson ended the game with a team-leading four assists.

Despite leading after three quarters and holding the University of Kansas (KU) to 35% shooting, Wichita State women’s basketball lost, 70-60, on the road in Allen Fieldhouse on Thursday evening.

Wichita State dropped to 3-6 on the season following the loss. The Jayhawks improved to 8-1.

Wichita State shot 41% from the field but only 52% from the free throw line, the third-lowest free throw percentage this season for WSU. The 35% shooting from the field for the Jayhawks is the lowest mark for a Power-Five WSU opponent this season and the second-worst performance for KU.

During the first quarter, Wichita State hung around with the Jayhawks and made its first lead, 6-5. KU eventually went up by 5 points but the Shockers eventually tied the game at 11.

The Jayhawks’ sophomore guard S’Mya Nichols scored the game’s next 6 points to give KU the lead, 17-11. Junior guard Princess Anderson helped WSU with a 3-pointer at the end of the quarter to cut the lead to four points, 18-14.

The Shockers shot just 20% from behind the arc during the period but 46% from the field.

Graduate student guard Taylor Jameson came out hot in the second quarter, sinking three 3-pointers to go on a solo 9-0 run, giving WSU a 5-point lead, 23-18.

Anderson took the torch, adding five points of her own to extend the Shockers’ lead to 6 points, 28-22. Then, WSU’s offense fell flat, ending the period on a 1-8 shooting run while missing five free throws. During the stretch, KU outscored the Shockers 11-5, eventually tying the game at 33 going into halftime.

During the first half, WSU won the battle on the boards 22-15. The Shockers’ bench was busier, outscoring the Jayhawks 14-1. Senior center Ella Anciaux provided meaningful minutes on defense, blocking three shots in six minutes of game time.

The offensive struggles that plagued the Shockers for the final five minutes of the first half carried over into the third quarter as WSU started just 1-6 from the field and trailed 39-37 halfway through the period. The away team’s only bucket during that stretch came from a tough driving layup from senior forward Ornella Niankan, who converted a circus make.

The WSU offense built momentum and went on a 7-0 run that Anderson capped off with a shot behind the arc as the Shockers took their first lead of the second half, 45-43. WSU clinched its lead at the end of the period as sophomore guard Salese Blow drove to the basket for a layup, 49-46.

The Shocker offense went cold again in the fourth quarter and KU took the lead back, 54-51. WSU failed to score from the field for a stretch of 5:25 as the deficit grew to 6 points. Eventually, Anderson snapped the drought with a driving layup, 59-55.

The Jayhawks later grew their lead to 7 points, 65-58. The Shockers did what they could to cut the deficit, but ultimately took the 10-point loss.

During the quarter, Wichita State gave up 11 made free throws and seven offensive rebounds.

Anderson was the team’s leading scorer with 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. The performance was Anderson’s second consecutive scoring double-digit points. Jameson followed behind her with 13 points, adding three rebounds and assists.

Wichita State will return home to Charles Koch Arena for its next game against Western Kentucky University on Sunday, Dec. 8. Tipoff against the Hilltoppers is scheduled for 1 p.m.