PHOTOS: Rock-solid stress relief
The Geology Club invited students to make pet rocks to destress ahead of finals week.
Allison Campbell, Editor-in-Chief • December 6, 2024
0
About the Contributor
Allison Campbell, Editor-in-Chief
Allison Campbell is the editor-in-chief of The Sunflower. Campbell is a senior pursuing a journalism and media production degree with a minor in English. She served as one of the news editors during the 2023-2024 year. Campbell hopes to pursue a career in writing or editing after graduation. They use any pronouns.