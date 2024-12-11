PHOTOS: Annual candlelight concert

Wichita State’s choral department presented the 61st annual candlelight concert to a full house on Saturday, Dec. 7. The Madrigal Singers, Concert Chorale, Wu Choir and Shocker Choir all performed under the direction of Ryan Beeken and Tom Wine.

Gallery • 7 Photos Aubri Baker Anna Luttrell performs a solo during "Lo, How a Rose/The Rose." Luttrell was one of seven singers to perform a solo during the 61st candlelight concert.