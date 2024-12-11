Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

PHOTOS: Annual candlelight concert

Wichita State’s choral department presented the 61st annual candlelight concert to a full house on Saturday, Dec. 7. The Madrigal Singers, Concert Chorale, Wu Choir and Shocker Choir all performed under the direction of Ryan Beeken and Tom Wine.
Aubri Baker, Photographer December 11, 2024
4K9A0378
Aubri Baker
Anna Luttrell performs a solo during "Lo, How a Rose/The Rose." Luttrell was one of seven singers to perform a solo during the 61st candlelight concert.
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Aubri Baker
Aubri Baker, Photographer
Aubri Baker is a first-year photographer for The Sunflower. Baker is a freshman majoring in journalism and media production, pursuing a career in sports media.