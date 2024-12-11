PHOTOS: Annual candlelight concert
Wichita State’s choral department presented the 61st annual candlelight concert to a full house on Saturday, Dec. 7. The Madrigal Singers, Concert Chorale, Wu Choir and Shocker Choir all performed under the direction of Ryan Beeken and Tom Wine.
Aubri Baker, Photographer • December 11, 2024
