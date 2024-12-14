OPINION: Don’t be a Grinch: Volunteer or donate this holiday season

Giving and receiving gifts is a staple in countless households during the holiday season. But there is a gift that’s better than the latest iPhone or a new Stanley cup, a gift that sparks pure joy and endless smiles.

That gift is donating and volunteering during the holiday season.

Not only is the activity benefiting the people you’re helping, but it’s also benefitting you. According to the Mayo Clinic Health System, volunteering can reduce physical stress and improve mental health by releasing dopamine. People who volunteer have reported feeling a sense of purpose, and they have a lower mortality rate than their non-volunteering counterparts.

There are plenty of opportunities local to Wichita for college students to volunteer at or donate to such as the Klothes Kloset, which provides free clothing to all age groups. At Toys for Tots, people help collect and distribute toys to children whose parents can’t afford them.

The Kansas Food Bank receives donations, monetary or food items and distributes them to food shelves, families in need and even Wichita State’s own Shocker Support Locker.

“I like to look at it as we’re the body,” Debi Kreutzman, the community relations manager at the Kansas Food Bank, said. “Our agencies, which is our pantries, are the arms that put food into the hands of the people who need it.”

Kreutzman said the Kansas Food Bank has great buying power and can stretch the money a lot further than if people bought their food from retailers. Even if a person donated just one dollar, it would be beneficial to those in need, though food items are acceptable as well. Kreutzman said she encourages people to buy food items when the thought comes to mind.

“If you’re at the grocery store and there’s a great buy on macaroni and cheese or maybe there’s vegetable(s) on sale, two cans for $1, and you think, ‘Hey, I want to pick up some extra cans and go drop those off to Kansas Food Bank,’” Kreutzman said. “That is much appreciated.”

Kreutzman said they see an increase of around 30% in donations during the holiday season.

“A lot of people think about donating or volunteering during the holiday season because it’s the season of giving,” Kreutzman said. “And that is a very important time because we always see an increased need during the holidays.”

If donating is not in the budget right now, there are still volunteer opportunities that are just as valuable as money. The Kansas Food Bank prepares senior food boxes and weekend meal packets for children in the kid’s backpack program.

Kreutzman said the best way to get involved in donating and volunteering is to just call the organization you’re looking into and see if it’s a good fit for you and how you want to help people.

Make the call this holiday season and choose to help people. Whether it’s donating or volunteering, it will be the perfect gift to those in need. Channel your inner St. Nick and spread holy, jolly joy around this time of year by being the most selfless version of yourself you can be.