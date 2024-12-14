Men’s basketball gives up second-half lead, 17 3-pointers in loss at DePaul

Mack Smith Senior guard Xavier Bell drives into the lane on Dec. 4. Bell scored six points in the win against Alcorn State.

Wichita State men’s basketball gave up the most 3-pointers made in a game thus far this season on Saturday afternoon. DePaul University sank 17 shots from beyond the arc as the Shockers lost, 91-72, on the road against the Blue Demons.

With the loss, Wichita State dropped to 8-2 overall and DePaul improved to 8-2.

In an exciting first half, the teams exemplified what they do best.

DePaul came into the game ranked third in the nation in made 3-point attempts. The team owned the area behind the arc during the period, draining 11 shots from 3-point land. Wichita State asserted its will down low, scoring 24 points in the paint and converting 8-of-12 shots from the charity stripe.

The Blue Demons’ graduate student guard Isaiah Rivera led all scorers at the break with 14 points, converting 4-of-5 shots from deep while the Shockers shot 63% from the floor.

DePaul crept out to an eight-point lead, 29-21, after converting eight 3-pointers and sinking a trio of free throws after senior guard Xavier Bell fouled a Blue Demons player behind the arc as the shot clock expired. Bell was late to cover the shot, something the rest of the Shockers defenders struggled with in the opening 11 minutes of the period.

After the free throws, Wichita State held the Blue Demons scoreless for more than three minutes of game time and created a 12-0 run to take the lead, 33-29. During the run, the Shockers scored three buckets in the paint and converted three of their first-half free throws.

Junior forward Corey Washington gave Wichita State its largest lead of the half after making his second 3-pointer, 42-37. The Shockers held on to their five-point lead going into the break after Bell converted a trio of free throws of his own, 47-42.

DePaul ramped up its physicality during the second half, limiting Wichita State to 14 points in the paint while scoring 20 of its own down low. The Shockers couldn’t find the bottom of the net, shooting a measly 38% during the period compared to DePaul’s 56%.

The Blue Demons retook the lead and ended a 12-4 run to start the half, 54-51. Fifth-year guard Justin Hill later tied the game at 60 with a couple of free throws, but this was the last time Wichita State came close to smelling the lead.

DePauls’ junior guard CJ Gunn took over off the bench in the first nine minutes of the period, scoring 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting, providing the spark for the Blue Demons’ offense.

With 10 minutes left in the game, the Shockers failed to convert a shot from the floor for over six minutes as DePaul’s lead ballooned to 17 points, 84-67. During the drought, Wichita State missed five consecutive shots and turned the ball over three times.

The Blue Demons didn’t look back after that, easily cruising to their 19-point margin of victory.

Senior guard Harlond Beverly and Bell led the Shockers in scoring 14 points each. Senior center Quincy Ballard and Hill trailed Beverly and Bell with 12 of their own.

DePaul shot 17-33 (52%) from 3-point range, knocking down more 3-pointers against Wichita State than any team since a 112-86 loss against the University of Memphis last season.

Wichita State will look to bounce back after the loss against DePaul, rounding out its non-conference slate at home with three games from Dec. 17 to Dec. 29. The first game is set for Tuesday, Dec. 17, against the University of Missouri at Kansas City.

Tipoff against the Roos is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the Roundhouse.