Women’s basketball blitzes Roadrunners with season-best offensive performance

Mack Smith Freshman guard KP Parr high-fives a member of the WSU pep band after the Shockers’ win on Dec. 2. Parr played 18 minutes in the game.

Wichita State women’s basketball took care of business against one of the worst teams in college basketball on Wednesday afternoon.

The Shockers ran away with the road win, 100-69, against California State University, Bakersfield (CSUB) a team that came into the game with an 0-10 record and placed 354th in the NET rankings. Wichita State topped the century mark in scoring for the first time since 2022.

Wichita State improved its record to 6-6 with the win. The Shockers are riding a three-game win streak, the longest of the head coach Terry Nooner era.

The Shockers played clean, confident and efficient basketball. They got whatever they wanted on the offensive end, befuddling the CSUB announcers on ESPN+ who repeatedly marveled at the shot-making on display.

Wichita State shot 55% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc, both season highs.

The Shockers also pulled down 18 offensive rebounds, resulting in 22 second-chance points. CSUB found seven offensive rebounds, creating only six second-chance points.

Sophomore guard Salese Blow was one point away from setting a new career-high but still led the game with 23 points, going 8-11 from the field. Junior forward Jayla Murray did set a career-high with 19 points on 13 shots.

Junior guard Princess Anderson and senior guard Taylor Jameson were WSU’s other double-digit scorers. All 11 Shockers who received playing time scored in the game.

The Roadrunners remained competitive for the early portion of the game, taking the lead, 17-15, off a 3-pointer with two minutes left in the first quarter. That forced Nooner to take his first timeout of the game. From there, the Shockers took control.

WSU went on a 7-0 run to close the quarter with the lead. The Shockers maintained a comfortable advantage throughout the second quarter, expanding the lead to 49-35 at the close of the half on the back of an 8-2 run.

Blow set the tone for the second half with a 3-pointer on the first WSU possession. The Shockers began the third quarter by making their first seven shots from the field, expanding the lead to 18 points, 67-49.

The only drama in the fourth quarter was watching to see if Wichita State would top 100 points, which the team reached with 90 seconds left in the game.

Wichita State shot 45% or better in every quarter, knocking down 15 of 18 free throws along the way.

The Shockers will look to continue their road winning streak on Saturday, Dec. 21, against Oral Roberts University. The game is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Tulsa, Oklahoma.