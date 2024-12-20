Student group has eyes set on the future as they navigate Syria’s newly established freedom

Gallery • 3 Photos Peyton Eck The Syrian flag is held proudly above the crowd during Friday night's tournament. Players and crowdmembers met for the "Celebration & Soccer For Syria Tournament" for a sports and community driven evening.

Zayd Bakdash has spent 15 years dreaming of going home. As a second-generation Syrian immigrant, Bakdash grew up visiting Syria and learning about his culture from relatives.

“I was born here, but I used to go every year before the war,” Bakdash said. “(Syria) was always always a part of me. It was always home. Everyone was my family there, the neighbors, everyone.”

Syria has been under an oppressive regime led by former president Bashar al-Assad since 2000. In 2011, as a result of ethnic, economic and religious oppression, a civil war broke out. Since then, the Assad regime has kept a close eye on its civilians.

“There’s been major crackdowns on any potential opposition … if you’re too religious or if you talk too much about politics, you’re seen as an opposition,” said Bakdash.

In the wake of the Syrian Civil War, millions of Syrians were forced to abandon their home country, including Bakdash’s family.

Since then, Bakdash has made it his goal to raise awareness about the oppression Syria has faced for the last several decades. To achieve this goal, Bakdash founded “Students Organize 4 Syria” (SOS) at Wichita State.

SOS aims to spread awareness about the Syrian Civil War and raise money for victims affected by the violence caused by Assad’s regime.

SOS hosted a soccer tournament last week with the Al Madinah Wichita Football Club, raising over $1,500 in funds. SOS plans to donate this money to humanitarian groups Molham Volunteering Team and the Syrian Emergency Task Force.

Gallery • 2 Photos Peyton Eck One player dodges another in an attempt for the ball. Players and crowdmembers joined up on Friday the 13th for the "Celebration & Soccer For Syria Tournament" for a sports and community driven evening.

This event celebrated the fall of the Assad regime and the end of leader Bashar al-Assad’s oppressive reign in Syria. However, a celebration was not the original intent.

Bakdash said the group was originally planning for the soccer fundraiser to raise money for Aleppo, Syria, which has been bombarded with attacks orchestrated by the Assad regime.

However, on Dec. 8, Syrian rebels took over Syria’s capital, Damascus, ending the Assad regime and liberating Syria’s people. Bakdash said he never thought the conflict would end anytime soon.

“We thought these bombs were going to continue for months,” Bakdash said.

Syria’s liberation has raised many questions for Bakdash.

“I did feel joy. I felt it right away, but there’s still work that needs to be done,” Bakdash said. “I didn’t think there was time to celebrate. The next thing on my mind was, ‘How do we make sure everyone is protected? How do we make sure minorities are protected? How do we make sure the country isn’t going to fall into another dictatorship?’”

Ahmad Jesri, vice president of SOS, felt similarly about the events of Dec. 8.

“When the rebels took over (in Damascus) there was this idea that Syria can finally turn over a new page,” Jesri said. “This regime had been in power for 54 years.”

The end of the Assad regime brought about a sense of optimism unknown to Jesri previously. Throughout the war, Jesri’s relatives took refuge anywhere they could to escape life under Assad.

“They stayed in Aleppo for as long as they could,” Jesri said. “Then they started taking refuge in Turkey. Some of them are in Europe; some of them are in Northern Africa, in Sudan, but they’re kind of all over the place because of the war.”

Syria’s liberation gives Jesri hope that his relatives could one day return to Aleppo.

“I think if the transitional government becomes a more stable entity and makes these changes for Syria as they promised, I’m hopeful they (my family) would go back.”

Right now, Students Organize 4 Syria’s mission remains the same, but Bakdash and Jesri are looking forward to the new opportunities Syria’s freedom will bring about.

“Our first major goal was awareness. Now that we’ve turned a new leaf with the fall of the regime, I think (our goal is) continuing to raise awareness … trying to help Syrian refugees all over the world, and hopefully helping the victims of the regime in Sednaya Prison,” Jesri said. “I think those ideas are something we want to move forward with.”

As rebel groups with differing ideologies try to work together, the future of Syria remains uncertain. Bakdash, Jesri and Syrians all over the world have hope for Syria’s future.

“The Syria that I want is run by its people and gives equality to all of its citizens regardless of religion or ethnicity,” Jesri said. “I want a Syria where you can say you’re Syrian and be proud of it.”

Editors Note: Zayd Bakdash worked briefly for The Sunflower. The Sunflower recognizes this potential conflict, but believes this story benefits from Bakdash’s perspective