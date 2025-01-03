Wichita State to close in honor of Jimmy Carter on Jan. 9

Ainsley Smyth A student walks to the Rhatigan Student Center on Wichita State’s campus in November.

Following the death of former President Jimmy Carter, Wichita State will suspend its operations on Thursday, Jan. 9, in observance of the National Day of Mourning for the former president.

Pre-session classes will be canceled, and WSU employees will receive paid time off.

Carter, who died at age 100 on Sunday, Dec. 29, was the longest-lived president in United States history. The Democratic Party member served from 1977 to 1981 as the United State’s 39th president.

The former president remained politically and socially active in the years leading up to his death.

After Carter’s death, President Joe Biden issued a proclamation marking Jan. 9 as a National Day of Mourning. On Dec. 31, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed an executive order which created a coinciding Day of Mourning for Carter in Kansas.