WSU to move to remote operations on Jan. 6

Khánh Nguyễn Snow and ice cover Wichita State University. (File photo)

Pre-session classes at Wichita State University will be moved to remote delivery on Jan. 6 due to inclement weather that has covered much of Kansas in ice and snow.

Critical campus operations — including student housing, dining, wellness and campus police — will remain open.

Other university employees are encouraged to work remotely when possible, according to a press release published by WSU Strategic Communications. Wichita State will resume normal campus operations “as soon as possible,” according to the press release. Wichita State students, faculty and staff can expect to receive updates via their WSU email or on the university’s website.