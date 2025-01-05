Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

WSU to move to remote operations on Jan. 6

Due to inclement weather, pre-session classes will be moved online. Critical campus operations will remain open.
Allison Campbell, Editor-in-ChiefJanuary 5, 2025
Khánh Nguyễn
Snow and ice cover Wichita State University. (File photo)

Pre-session classes at Wichita State University will be moved to remote delivery on Jan. 6 due to inclement weather that has covered much of Kansas in ice and snow.

Critical campus operations — including student housing, dining, wellness and campus police — will remain open. 

Other university employees are encouraged to work remotely when possible, according to a press release published by WSU Strategic CommunicationsWichita State will resume normal campus operations “as soon as possible,” according to the press release. Wichita State students, faculty and staff can expect to receive updates via their WSU email or on the university’s website.

About the Contributors
Allison Campbell
Allison Campbell, Editor-in-Chief
Allison Campbell is the editor-in-chief of The Sunflower. Campbell is a senior pursuing a journalism and media production degree with a minor in English. She served as one of the news editors during the 2023-2024 year. Campbell hopes to pursue a career in writing or editing after graduation. They use any pronouns.
Khánh Nguyễn
Khánh Nguyễn, Former photo editor
Khanh Nguyen was the photo editor for The Sunflower. Born and raised in Vietnam, Khanh started his journey in the U.S. at 16 years old as an exchange student in Victorville, California. He completed his degree in Marketing in 2019. His favorite quote is, "Promise Big. Deliver Big."