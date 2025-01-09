Wichita State School of Computing renews recognition for top cybersecurity program

Brian Hayes Students use computers in Ablah Library. (File photo)

Wichita State’s cybersecurity program in its School of Computing has been designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity by the National Security Agency since 2019. The designation was just renewed for the first time since the addition of the undergraduate program.

Joe Jabara, director of cybersecurity education, said the recognition means a lot to the program and its students. It allows WSU to be part of a community of schools leading in cybersecurity education.

“It also gives us opportunities for tons of networking with research institutions and also other government agencies, where we can share knowledge (and) share research,” he said.

Jabara said the designation allows WSU cybersecurity students access to several scholarships and has helped grow the program. When the college first received the designation, there was no undergraduate program in cybersecurity.

In order to receive the designation, programs must meet curriculum standards and demonstrate other priorities such as community outreach and leadership. The redesignation will continue until 2029, according to the university.

Students interested in learning more about cybersecurity classes or scholarships available to students within the program can contact Jabara at [email protected] or Sergio Salinas Monroy, an associate professor who teaches cybersecurity classes, at [email protected].