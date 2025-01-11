Women’s basketball falls to Roadrunners after slow start, second-quarter slump

Maddy Rhoads The Wichita State women’s basketball team takes a moment with each other before their game against South Florida on Jan. 8. Wichita State eventually lost to the Bulls.

For the second straight game against a top-ranked conference opponent, a slow start cost Wichita State women’s basketball a win on Saturday afternoon, 69-51, against the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA). The Roadrunners played strong defense and had offensive efficiency in their victory.

The Roadrunners maintained a perfect 8-0 record in their home arena and a 5-0 record in the American Athletic Conference (AAC). The Shockers dropped to 1-4 in the AAC and 7-11 overall.

Senior forward Jordyn Jenkins has been a standout performer for the Roadrunners this season, averaging 19.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game this season, leading the conference in scoring. Jenkins delivered a standout performance against Wichita State, recording 21 points and 14 rebounds in UTSA’s win, marking her sixth game with 20 or more points this season.

Graduate student guard Taylor Jameson outscored Jenkins for the game, dropping a WSU career-high 22 points, all of which came from beyond the arc or at the free-throw line. Jameson went a scorching 6-9 from deep without taking a single attempt from two-point range and sank all four of her free shots.

Outside of Jameson, the Shockers struggled to shoot the ball, a consistent theme this season. They shot 37% from the field compared to UTSA’s 50%. Outside of Jameson, WSU went 1-7 from 3-point range. WSU’s 51 point output is its third-lowest this year, one game after a season-low against the University of South Florida.

Yet again, WSU’s saving grace was its ability to force turnovers. UTSA turned the ball over 19 times, the fourth-most of any Shocker opponent, as the road team committed only 14 giveaways.

Wichita State head coach Terry Nooner promised improvement following the team’s previous loss to South Florida on Thursday, but this game began just as sloppy.

Both teams committed consecutive turnovers on their opening possessions, resulting in a sluggish start. UTSA eventually utilized a 10-0 run midway through the first to open a 13-point lead, 19-6.

By the start of the second quarter, UTSA had an 11-point cushion which ballooned to 18 by the end of the half. The Shockers concluded the quarter with a nearly seven-minute scoring drought. During this stretch, UTSA went on an 8-0 run.

A little over five minutes into the third quarter, the Shockers had only four points in the paint, while UTSA had 30. Despite these challenges, Wichita State managed to cut UTSA’s lead in half in the third quarter, closing the period trailing, 46-37.

However, UTSA started the fourth quarter with a 13-0 run against the Shockers, further extending their lead and putting the nail in the coffin.

Wichita State will return to Charles Koch Arena for its next game on Wednesday, Jan. 15, against Tulane University. Tipoff against the Green Wave is set for 6 p.m.