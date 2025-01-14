Men’s basketball delivers first conference win, snaps three-game losing streak

Gallery • 4 Photos Garima Thapa Corey Washington and Matej Bošnjak attempt to block a Charlotte layup on Jan. 14. Wichita State won, 68-59, on Tuesday night.

After a three-game losing streak to begin American Athletic Conference (AAC) play, Wichita State men’s basketball delivered a much-needed win in Charles Koch Arena on Tuesday night. The Shockers defeated the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, 68-59.

The game was contested between the final two winless teams in the AAC. The Shockers graduated from the conference basement and improved to 1-3, while Charlotte dropped to 0-5.

Coming off their losing streak, Wichita State prioritized energy coming out of the gate.

“I think our problem the last couple games was how we came out to start off the games, just low energy,” senior guard Harlond Beverly said. “I think, today, guys came out with a lot of energy. There was a lot more focus on the defensive end.”

WSU head coach Paul Mills also attested to the energy improvement in the game.

“I just thought our energy the past three games, we have not come out with the right mentality or the right approach,” Mills said.

This game also marked the long-awaited return of senior forward Ronnie DeGray III, who had been sidelined since mid-November following a surgery.

DeGray made an immediate impact, sinking a 3-point jumper in the second half, adding two points from the free-throw line and throwing down a highlight-reel dunk in the final two minutes to help seal the win. He also made an impact on the defensive end with two blocks and a steal.

“Having Ronnie back really helps,” Mills said. “… You can tell he’s pretty anxious. Obviously, picking up a couple of fouls pretty early. He’s probably in there for three minutes before we have to come back and set him down.”

Junior forward Corey Washington set the tone early, knocking down a smooth jumper right after tipoff to put the Shockers on the board. Wichita State started strong, building a 13-8 lead in the early moments of the game.

Washington led all scorers with 16 points for the game despite playing through a shoulder injury he picked up the week prior. Washington said the injury did not deter him from playing aggressively on Saturday and Tuesday night.

“I just don’t want it to affect me mentally,” he said. “I just feel like, just go out there and play my game. Whatever happens, happens for a reason.”

The home team’s advantage dwindled as the game progressed, with the 49ers cutting the lead to one point with seven minutes remaining in the first half.

Charlotte was WSU’s first opponent in AAC play to not shoot the lights out from deep range. The 49ers made just 3-16 threes in the first half and shot 22% from long distance for the game. They shot 33% from the field, the second-worst percentage of any WSU opponent this year.

The game remained tight throughout, but Wichita State went on an 8-0 run with two made 3-pointers midway through the second half that extended its lead to 12 points, 49-37. Charlotte cut the lead back to seven points following a technical foul on Mills for chewing out the referee, but Wichita State closed out the game.

Wichita State took just 12 3-pointers after averaging more than 18 per game in its first three AAC matchups. Instead, the Shockers kept dominating within the paint, scoring 42 inside compared to Charlotte’s 26.

Beverly contributed a bounce-back performance after a few games with struggles as he scored 12 points on nine shots, adding five rebounds and four assists. When asked about how it felt to be finally heading in the right direction this season with a win, Beverly had a simple response.

“I’m ready to get another.”

With the win, Wichita State will look to build momentum in the remainder of its conference slate, starting with a game against East Carolina University on Saturday, Jan. 18. Tipoff against the Pirates is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Charles Koch Arena.