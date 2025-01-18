Shockers blasted by North Texas, losing streak expands to four games

Kristy Mace Taylor Jameson shouts to her teammates as she runs down the court in the third quarter of the Jan. 15 game against Tulane University. Jameson made one rebound and three assists in the game.

The Wichita State women’s basketball was bested in their rematch with North Texas on Saturday afternoon.

The Shockers were defeated by the University of North Texas (UNT), 80-58. The Mean Green’s record improved to 14-5 and 5-1 in AAC play while Wichita State fell to 7-12 and 1-5 in the American Athletic Conference.

The Shockers shot 39% percent from the field and only converted on half of their free throws. The Shockers fouled the Mean Green 23 times and, as a result, the Mean Green shot 24 free throws. UNT shot 20-24 from the charity stripe.

With graduate student guard Taylor Jameson out following concussion protocol, junior guard Jasmine Peaks would get her first start.

The Shockers started with the lead after senior center Ella Anciaux made a tip-in basket. Going into the first media timeout, the game was tied 8-8. At the end of the first quarter, however, the Mean Green led 16-10. This was the eighth straight game the Shockers have trailed at the end of the first quarter.

To begin the second quarter, junior guard Princess Anderson made the first three of the game. Before Anderson’s three, both teams shot 0-11 from beyond the arc. After the Mean Green took a three-possession lead WSU head coach Terry Nooner called his first timeout, though it did little to help WSU’s defense. After the timeout, the Shocker’s deficit swelled to 12. By the half, the Mean Green still led 35-22.

In the first half, the Shockers committed 12 fouls resulting in 13 UNT free throws. UNT also scored eight points off turnovers and ten second-chance points. The Shocker’s starters only counted for six first-half points and shot 3-12 from the field.

Similar to the first quarter, North Texas was able to draw fouls and score. At the first media timeout of the second half, the Mean Green led 50-33. Right out of the timeout, UNT hit a three, making their lead an even 20. At the end of the third quarter, Mean Green led 62-40.

In the fourth quarter, the Shockers were able to keep the deficit even, scoring 18 points in the quarter. At the end of the game, the Mean Green beat the Shockers 80-58. This was the sixth time the Shockers have lost by 20 points or more.

Princess Anderson led the team in points, scoring 13 off the bench. Senior center Aicha Ndour led the team in rebounds (five) and junior forward Jayla Murray led the team in assists (four).

The Shockers will next play their annual pink-out game next against the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Tipoff against the Blazers is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Jan. 25.