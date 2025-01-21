Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Semester starts with remote classes due to weather

All Wichita State classes will be held remotely on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Ainsley Smyth, News EditorJanuary 21, 2025
Brian Hayes
Wichita State University moved all classes to remote format on the first day of the semester due to “bitterly cold temperatures,” according to a WSU Strategic Communications email sent Monday night. (File photo)

Wichita State University moved all classes to remote format on the first day of the semester due to extreme cold, according to a WSU Strategic Communications email sent Monday night. But, the campus will remain open. 

Faculty and staff are expected to resume work as normal unless they are “unable to safely travel” or “get around on campus.” University employees who are unable to do so should contact their supervisors or department chairs, according to the email.

A cold weather advisory is in effect for Wichita until Tuesday at noon, according to the National Weather Service.

Print this Story
About the Contributors
Ainsley Smyth
Ainsley Smyth, News Editor
Ainsley Smyth is the news editor of The Sunflower. Smyth previously worked as a reporter. She is a junior pursuing a bachelor's in communications with an emphasis in journalism and media production.
Brian Hayes
Brian Hayes, Former Photo Editor
Brian is the photo editor at The Sunflower. Hayes is a junior majoring in mass communication with an emphasis in journalism. He is from Wichita. Hayes enjoys art, music, tattoos, craft beer and food. After graduating he plans to move back to Atlanta to pursue a job in photojournalism/dog sitting.