Semester starts with remote classes due to weather

Wichita State University moved all classes to remote format on the first day of the semester due to extreme cold, according to a WSU Strategic Communications email sent Monday night. But, the campus will remain open.

Faculty and staff are expected to resume work as normal unless they are “unable to safely travel” or “get around on campus.” University employees who are unable to do so should contact their supervisors or department chairs, according to the email.

A cold weather advisory is in effect for Wichita until Tuesday at noon, according to the National Weather Service.