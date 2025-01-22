Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Gov. Laura Kelly recommends more funding for Kansas universities

Ainsley Smyth, News EditorJanuary 22, 2025
Allison Campbell
Chief of Staff and Executive Director of Government Relations Zach Gearhart delivers an update on the Kansas Legislatures’ most recent decisions on Jan. 17. Gearhart shared that Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s proposed budget plan for the 2026 fiscal year includes $52 million in funding for higher education institutions like Wichita State.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s budget plan for the 2026 fiscal year, announced last week, adds around $52 million in funding for higher education. If approved, this would include an increase of $14.4 million for need-based aid for students at four-year universities, including Wichita State University. 

“We were hoping for about $300 million in enhancements for a variety of projects,” Zachary Gearhart, WSU’s executive director of government relations, said. “Including our starting a new dental school, as well as some other system-wide requests like IT, market-based compensation, student success and persistence program funding.”

According to Gearhart, about $2.8 million of this would likely go to WSU students “if (the state) split(s) (need-based aid funding) like previous years.”

The governor’s budget recommendations will go to the state legislature, which will ultimately decide the budget for 2026.

A summary of the governor’s budget report can be found here

WSU students can learn more about need-based aid through the Office of Financial Aid.

Ainsley Smyth is the news editor of The Sunflower. Smyth previously worked as a reporter. She is a junior pursuing a bachelor's in communications with an emphasis in journalism and media production.
Allison Campbell is the editor-in-chief of The Sunflower. Campbell is a senior pursuing a journalism and media production degree with a minor in English. She served as one of the news editors during the 2023-2024 year. Campbell hopes to pursue a career in writing or editing after graduation. They use any pronouns.