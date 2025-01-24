OPINION: TikTok ban challenges free speech and raises questions about government overreach

At its core, TikTok functions as a platform for self-expression, creativity and community interaction. Its ban raises a critical question on government interference with our digital freedoms. Free speech protections are a cornerstone of American democracy and principles.

While TikTok ties to China have fueled security problems, banning an app so deeply embedded in society risks setting a dangerous potential precedent.

What happened?

Over the weekend, TikTok briefly went dark across the United States after the Supreme Court upheld a nationwide ban on the platform. The ban, effective Jan. 19, requires TikTok’s China-based parent company ByteDance to sell the app to a U.S.-approved buyer or face removal from app stores and web hosting services altogether.

ByteDance challenged the ban, arguing it violates free speech protections for millions of U.S. users, but the Court unanimously rejected the claim.

While the Biden administration initially deferred action to the new law that forces TikTok to sell, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to provide a 75-day extension. The extension allows the app time to adjust without the U.S. enforcing the new law.

The ban stems from national security concerns, with lawmakers citing the potential for user data to be accessed by the Chinese government.

Implications

Despite the app’s brief downtime, its forced shutdown marks an unprecedented step — the biggest nationwide ban of a social media platform in the U.S. This move has sparked fierce debate about free speech and government interference.

Some have dismissed free speech concerns in this case, arguing the platform’s ties to a foreign government make it a unique threat or that a social media platform doesn’t concern free speech. But this perspective overlooks the broader implications.

What’s to stop the government from targeting other apps or brands that don’t align with U.S. interests and preferences? The primary concern is data security, but the government isn’t settling with any non-Chinese company. They are specifically requesting that the entity sell only to the U.S.

TikTok has grown over the almost decade. It has offered everything from lighthearted and sometimes cringey dance trends to personal experiences that help others in need. I have begun learning social media for my communications experience. Local businesses have leveraged TikTok to reach broader audiences, and I have seen people I know begin to launch their social media presence on the app. It has changed from entertainment and reached beyond to a vital tool for communication and economic opportunity.

The government has addressed TikTok-related security concerns before but with a more measured approach. I remember years ago in December 2019, the U.S. Army and Navy banned TikTok on government devices, labeling it a security risk. The Pentagon later recommended all military personnel delete the app from personal devices, and by 2023, the Defence Department issued an interim rule banning TikTok on all devices connected to its network.

These targeted actions addressed security risks without infringing on the rights of the general public. Maintaining restrictions for individuals with access to sensitive government information — such as military personnel or federal employees — could mitigate risks while preserving broader public access to the platform. By contrast, a blanket ban punishes millions of everyday users who rely on TikTok for a source of income, creative expression to professional development.

The TikTok ban highlights the tension between national security and individual freedoms. While the app’s links to China can warrant scrutiny, an outright ban sets a troubling precedent for government intervention in digital spaces.

A more balanced approach — such as targeted restrictions — would address legitimate concerns without undermining the values of free speech and innovation that TikTok has embodied.

As TikTok’s fate hangs in the balance, Americans must consider the broader implications of this decision — one platform silenced today could be potential for more risk tomorrow.