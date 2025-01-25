‘Looking at art in a ritualist sense’: Ulrich unveils four exhibits in 50-year celebration

Peyton Eck Rachel Muscat and David Parks discuss in the “Devan Shimoyama Rituals” exhibit. The exhibit’s titular artist, Devan Shimoyama, mixes the composition styles of classical and contemporary art.

Creating a place where everyone can feel represented is difficult, but for half a century, the Ulrich Museum of Art has aimed to connect the Wichita community to the rest of the world through art that touches numerous cultures and backgrounds.

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, four exhibits were unveiled, including “Devan Shimoyama: Rituals,” “Jim Riswold’s American Death Part 1,” “Listening Devices: The Photographer and New Perspectives,” and “The Ulrich Co-Lab: Homegrown.”

Vivian Zavataro, executive and creative director, and Jo Reinert, curator of modern and contemporary art, said they chose these exhibits to showcase the diverse ways art can connect people and to represent what the next 50 years of the Ulrich could look like.

“We wanted to do an immersive experience too … (the) concept is about looking at art in a ritualistic sense,” Zavatarvo said about “Devan Shimoyama: Rituals.”

“Devan Shimoyama: Rituals” deals with ideas of religion and spirituality, using imagery from tarot cards, altarpieces from the Baroque era and Renaissance chapels. Shimoyama’s pieces also convey his experience as a Black and queer American, important aspects of his identity. The pieces include bright neon colors and many different textiles to fully encapsulate the human experience.

“When you’re here, you’re supposed to be in a meditative space,” Zavataro said. “It’s all intentional as a place for meditation, a place for you to look into art and to look into different perspectives and challenge the way you see life and society.”

Several community members and WSU students attended the opening and were welcome to engage with both the art and artists alike. There were opportunities to create your own art, photo stations and performances by local artists.

“(I attend Ulrich events) when I hear about them. This was something new, so I thought why not take a look,” junior Audrey Reida said.

On Dec 7, 1974, the Ulrich was founded and has since been used to support the education of Wichita State University’s students.

“The Ulrich Museum is central to the university’s mission and provides a cultural outlet for students and faculty,” University President Richard Muma said. “It really just makes a difference and is very meaningful to campus.”