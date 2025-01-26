Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Today is last day to enroll in classes; last day to withdraw with full refund is next week

Sophia Best, ReporterJanuary 26, 2025
Aubri Baker
Nyssa Kerschen and Emily Mayagoitia talk in the advising office for Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Two important dates for students are fast approaching. January 27 is the last day to enroll in spring semester classes. February 3 is the last day to drop classes and receive a full refund.

Students needing to enroll can do so themselves online via MyWSU. Some colleges, like the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, will offer walk-in meetings with an advisor on Monday, January 27.

Once classes are dropped, students can expect their refund within one to 10 business days. Additional information about refunds can be found on the WSU website.

Print this Story
About the Contributors
Sophia Best
Sophia Best, Reporter
Aubri Baker
Aubri Baker, Photographer
Aubri Baker is a first-year photographer for The Sunflower. Baker is a freshman majoring in journalism and media production, pursuing a career in sports media.