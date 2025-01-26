Today is last day to enroll in classes; last day to withdraw with full refund is next week

Aubri Baker Nyssa Kerschen and Emily Mayagoitia talk in the advising office for Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Two important dates for students are fast approaching. January 27 is the last day to enroll in spring semester classes. February 3 is the last day to drop classes and receive a full refund.

Students needing to enroll can do so themselves online via MyWSU. Some colleges, like the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, will offer walk-in meetings with an advisor on Monday, January 27.

Once classes are dropped, students can expect their refund within one to 10 business days. Additional information about refunds can be found on the WSU website.