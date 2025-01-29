PHOTOS: 2025 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships
More than 180 athletes traveled to Wichita for the 2025 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships to compete for a spot in the 2025 Olympics. Skaters from across the country participated in junior, pairs, men and women categories for national titles and World Championship spots.
Kristy Mace and Allison Campbell • January 29, 2025
0
About the Contributors
Kristy Mace, Photographer
Kristy Mace is a photographer for The Sunflower. Mace served as the photo editor during the 2023-2024 year. She's majoring in psychology. Mace hopes to go on to get her Ph.D. and become a neuropsychologist. She does professional photography aside from The Sunflower.
Allison Campbell, Editor-in-Chief
Allison Campbell is the editor-in-chief of The Sunflower. Campbell is a senior pursuing a journalism and media production degree with a minor in English. She served as one of the news editors during the 2023-2024 year. Campbell hopes to pursue a career in writing or editing after graduation. They use any pronouns.