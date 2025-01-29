Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

PHOTOS: 2025 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships

More than 180 athletes traveled to Wichita for the 2025 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships to compete for a spot in the 2025 Olympics. Skaters from across the country participated in junior, pairs, men and women categories for national titles and World Championship spots.
Kristy Mace and Allison CampbellJanuary 29, 2025
Linzy Fitzpatrick and Keyton Bearinger spin on the ice together during the 2025 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. The duo placed 12th with a final score of 44.25 in the Championship Pairs competition.
About the Contributors
Kristy Mace
Kristy Mace, Photographer
Kristy Mace is a photographer for The Sunflower. Mace served as the photo editor during the 2023-2024 year. She's majoring in psychology. Mace hopes to go on to get her Ph.D. and become a neuropsychologist. She does professional photography aside from The Sunflower.
Allison Campbell
Allison Campbell, Editor-in-Chief
Allison Campbell is the editor-in-chief of The Sunflower. Campbell is a senior pursuing a journalism and media production degree with a minor in English. She served as one of the news editors during the 2023-2024 year. Campbell hopes to pursue a career in writing or editing after graduation. They use any pronouns.