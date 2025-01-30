From wires to whisk: Former electrician puts Asian twist on cream puff shop

After electrician Eddie Tian was laid off from his job after several years in the field, it was time for him to hunt for a new profession. Instead of continuing as an electrician, he and his wife Jingdan Huang, opened Puffette on June 21, a small shop on 21st and Amidon that offers a new option for dessert.

“Normally people, the first dessert (they think of is) probably the donut or the cookie,” Tian said. “And they never think cream puff is one of the choices.”

Puffette is a cream puff shop that puts a cultural twist on the traditional cream puff. Though, Tian said it’s been confused for a smoke shop due to its name.

Huang, the brain behind the flavors, makes the cream puffs from scratch and tastes each flavor combination. Because Huang is from Taiwan and Tian is from China, the couple has had to research flavor and sugar levels the American population prefers.

“Everything we make (is) our own,” Tian said. “I know people here probably like (desserts) more sweet. We think everything is too sweet for us, and we think maybe we can pull back a little bit and let people taste the flavor, not just the sugar in there. Maybe it’s another way that people can eat food.”

Living far from their home countries not only causes challenges with taste preferences but also creates difficulties with support. The couple had to rely on each other while opening Puffette.

“We don’t have families here,” Tian said. “(Puffette) is kind of our baby … (it’s) only me and my wife, and we just try to, you know, help each other.”

Despite a lack of familial support, encouragement from the community has been present throughout the half-year they’ve been open. Tian said that business is up and down, but they know they have customers who enjoy their desserts.

“At least we know people that love it,” Tian said. “They like it; they still come back and introduce their family or their friends … The other day, I saw (the) same face came here (because it’s) just so good and that he wanted more.”

Tian said attributes the ebbs and flows in business to their lack of advertising. While the couple post on Facebook and Wichita Food and Booze, they don’t go out of their way to advertise their shop.

“Most (of) our customers (come from the fact) that they tried, and they bring their family or their friends here. … We didn’t want to just (spend money on) advertising,” Tian said. “We want to spend our money (on) quality stuff.”

Tian said they wake up around 5:30 a.m. every day to open their shop, and they plan to keep opening for the people who come back.

“We’re just happy that people like us and they support us,” Tian said.

Puffette is open on Mondays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.