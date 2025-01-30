Student body president race opens, SGA elections will be in April

Maleah Evans SGA Senators raise their hands for a vote. (File photo)

In a few months, Wichita State students will elect a new student body president and vice president, as well as representatives in the Student Senate. As of Thursday, Jan. 30, interested students can officially join the race.

According to the Student Government Association (SGA), 51 total seats are contested including the student body president and vice president positions, and Student Senate seats.

The Student Government Association is holding Intent to Run Sessions in February, where students can learn more about SGA and the role of the student body president.

These meetings will be held on Feb. 3, 12 and 18, all at 5:30 p.m. in room 208 of the Rhatigan Student Center.

Students must declare their candidacy for president and vice president via Shockersync by March 3. Candidates must also attend a Rules and Regulations meeting on March 4, 5 or 6. They will be held in the same room, at the same time as the previous meetings: RSC room 208 at 5:30 p.m.

All candidates must maintain at least a 2.5 cumulative grade point average and presidential and vice presidential candidates must have at least a junior standing by next fall.

On March 7, SGA will officially announce the candidates who students will see on their ballots. Students are always welcome to run as write-in candidates as well.

On March 31 and April 3, SGA will hold presidential debates.

Students will vote for their next student body president and vice president April 7 through 9, via the Simply Voting online voting tool.

More information about SGA elections can be found here.