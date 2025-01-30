Flight from Wichita to nation’s capital struck by army helicopter

File graphic

Late on Wednesday evening, an American Airlines flight from Wichita headed to Washington, D.C.’s Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport was struck by an army helicopter. No survivors are expected, according to AP as of Thursday morning.

In a statement released by Wichita State University President Richard Muma, he said they have been unable to confirm if anyone on board has relations with the university.

“The devastating news of the plane crash last night in Washington, D.C., has shaken our Shocker community,” the statement said. “The university anxiously awaits confirmation of the passenger list. Until this list is released, we are unable to confirm if anyone with ties to Wichita State University was on Flight 5342.”

As of Thursday morning, at least 30 bodies have been recovered.

The two aircraft met above an eight-foot-deep spot in the Potomac River. The army aircraft was a UH-60 Black Hawk and the three soldiers aboard were on a training flight.