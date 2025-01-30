Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

American Airlines crash victim identified as Wichita State alumna

Maleah Evans, Arts and Culture Content ManagerJanuary 30, 2025
Senior Kiah Duggins poses in the White House briefing room. Duggins served as a policy intern for first lady Michelle Obama’s office. (Courtesy photo)

Of the 67 total fatalities from the American Airlines flight 5342 crash, The Sunflower has compiled 32 names from various reports identifying the victims. 

Of those 32 who have been named there are four who are from Kansas, including one who has a direct tie to Wichita State University. 

Kiah Duggins attended Wichita State University from 2013 to 2017 for her undergraduate degree as a Clay Barton Scholar before going to Harvard Law School. Duggins worked as an attorney for the Civil Rights Corps and, during her time at Wichita State, she interned at the White House through former First Lady Michelle Obama’s “Let Girls Learn” initiative. She co-founded the Shocker Food Locker and the Wichita State Inspire outreach program. 

At this time, Wichita State has made no further announcements about the accident or if there were any other Wichita State faculty, staff, or students on the flight. 

