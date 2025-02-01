Wichita State women’s basketball extends losing streak to seven-straight games at Tulsa

Despite holding the University of Tulsa to three points in the final four minutes of Saturday afternoon’s game, Wichita State women’s basketball could not find its footing for a win on the road.

With the 56-42 loss, Wichita State dropped to 1-9 in the American Athletic Conference, extending its losing streak to seven games. The Golden Hurricane evened their record in the AAC at 5-5.

The Shockers combined for two 3-pointer makes, tying a season-low. Wichita State also turned the ball over 20 times, resulting in 10 Tulsa points.

Junior forward Jayla Murray scored five of the Shockers’ first 10 points in the first quarter. Midway through the period, graduate student guard Taylor Jameson checked in for the first time after missing the last three games due to concussion protocol.

In the closing seconds of the quarter, Tulsa hit a long-range buzzer-beater, extending its lead to 20-13.

In the first minute of the second quarter, the Shockers committed three fouls. They started 0-4 from long range until Jameson hit her first in three weeks.

A 7-0 run pushed the Golden Hurrcane’s lead to double-digits, 27-16. Like in the first quarter, Tulsa made a shot right before the buzzer, making the score, 35-27 at the half.

Near the halfway point of the third quarter, the Golden Hurricane went on a 9-0 and made Shocker head coach Terry Nooner call his first timeout. WSU was held to single digits scoring as a team in the period and trailed 47-34.

In the fourth quarter, freshman guard KP Parr cut the Shockers’ deficit to single digits from a steal and layup on the other end, 47-38. Tulsa upped its lead back to double digits and rode out the closing minutes.

Murray led the team in points (18) and rebounds (eight). Sophomore guard Salese Blow scored eight points and was the only Shocker with multiple assists.

Wichita State will return to Charles Koch Arena after a two-game road stint with a match against Florida Atlantic University. Tipoff against the Owls is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m.