Water line breaks in Shocker Hall — about 20 students affected, Housing says

A water line in one of Wichita State University’s residence buildings broke Saturday night. According to the university’s Housing and Residence Life, staff were notified of water leaking in Shocker Hall building C at around 7:30 p.m.

Katie Austin, the director of Housing and Residence Life, described the issue in an email as a “crack.” She said that “about 20 residents were affected and they were offered alternative housing.”

According to a Facebook comment made by the parent of an affected student, some dorm residents were housed overnight at the Hyatt Place on the school’s Innovation Campus. Austin confirmed this via Facebook on Sunday afternoon.

Shocker Hall residents were temporarily without water overnight and were encouraged to use the Rhatigan Student Center instead, according to Austin via a comment on Facebook.

A notice sent out to residents early Sunday afternoon said that the kitchens on each floor and laundry rooms were out of order, but that students could use the water in their rooms.

“We hope to get all repairs complete within the week,” Austin said.

As of Sunday afternoon, floor C0 is the only area still without water in the dorm rooms. Those students, according to Austin via Facebook, will be housed in the Hyatt again tonight.