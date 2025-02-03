OPINION: Crown Uptown deserves better than petty ultimatums

The Crown Uptown Theatre has stood as a cultural landmark in Wichita history for nearly a century.

On Dec. 3, 2024, the Wichita City Council reviewed the Crown Uptown Theatre’s proposal to expand its capacity from 850 to 2,066 seats. The Council voted unanimously to send the case back to the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission for further evaluation.

Key issues to be addressed include balancing attendance between full and partial-capacity events, securing written parking agreements, and considering the implications of the unfinished College Hill Neighborhood Plan and Zoning Overlay.

The current owner, Mike Brown, has threatened to demolish this piece of Wichita’s identity unless he gets approval to more than double its capacity. This ultimatum feels less like negotiation and more like a child stomping their feet when they don’t get their way.

If Brown can’t manage the theatre responsibly or doesn’t have the resources to renovate it appropriately without relying on revenue from a larger-capacity building, then he should sell it to someone who does.

Wichita deserves an owner who sees the Crown Uptown not just as an investment, but as a piece of the city’s cultural fabric — someone committed to preserving its history and making it a beacon for the theatre community.

The concerns of College Hill residents about parking, noise and traffic are also valid. Adding over 1000 more seats without a clear infrastructure plan is reckless. The building, originally capped at a 850 people capacity, does not have the space around it dedicated for customers to park safely without flooding into College Hill.

Even the Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department has said the maximum capacity should be capped at 1,537 without significant fire safety upgrades.

The building needs an infrastructure update to support such a crowd and more fire suppression systems — starting with another sprinkler system.

The theatre’s proposed 2,066-seat expansion seems not only impractical but dangerous, prioritizing profit over public safety.

This isn’t just about zoning or logistics, it’s about respecting Wichita’s past.

At nearly 100 years old, Crown Uptown should be on the city’s historic register. Its interior can be modernized for safety while keeping its historical charms intact.

The threat to demolish the Crown Uptown deserves direction and administration, not ultimatums. If Brown cannot provide that, it’s time for him to step aside and let someone who values the theatre’s legacy and potential take over.

Preserving the Crown Uptown isn’t just about saving a building — it’s about honoring Wichita’s past and creating a space that future generations can cherish.