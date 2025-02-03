Shocker Sports Roundup: What you missed over the weekend

Track and field

Wichita State track and field competed in three indoor events from Thursday, Jan. 30, to Saturday, Feb. 1.

The Coach Wilson Invitational was held in the Heskett Center on campus. The DeLoss Dodds Invitational — hosted by Kansas State University — and the Washburn Open — hosted by Washburn University — ran from Friday to Saturday.

In the Coach Wilson Invitational, the Shockers’ men and women won 12 events and placed on the podium (top-three finish) 15 times. One unattached Wichita State athlete podiumed.

Wichita State nearly ran the board in the women’s pentathlon. Junior Abby Klipstein, sophomore Emily Whorton, freshman Anna Bundy and redshirt freshman Lexi Gagnon placed first through fourth, respectively, while freshman Ali Jacobs finished sixth.

During the DeLoss Dodds Invitational, a multis-only event, senior Destiny Masters and sophomore Brianna Utecht finished eighth and 12th, respectively, in the women’s pentathlon. In the men’s heptathlon, senior Hudson Bailey took home silver and sophomores Luke Czarnecki and Holden Atwood placed fourth and ninth, respectively.

Sophomore Yared Kidane podiumed in the men’s mile at the Washburn Open, a distance-only event. Wichita State’s men’s next-best finish in that event was from junior Adrian Diaz Lopez, who placed fifth in the men’s 3000 -meters. The Shocker women’s best finish was freshman Faith Ekart, who finished in 14th during the women’s mile.

Next up, Wichita State track and field will compete in the Steve Miller Invitational, hosted by Kansas State, on Friday, Feb. 7.

Women’s bowling

Wichita State women’s bowling traveled to St. Louis, Missouri, from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, to compete in the Columbia 300 Saints Invite.

The Shockers finished first out of 15 teams, winning 10 matches and dropping only two. On the way to its trophy, Wichita State defeated five ranked opponents and four opponents receiving votes.

Wichita State is ranked No. 7 in the nation and has a 43-20 season record.

Women’s bowling will travel to Lockport, Illinois, to compete in the Flyer Classic from Feb. 7 through Feb. 9.

Women’s tennis

Wichita State women’s tennis split its Friday and Saturday matches against the University of Kansas (KU) and Kansas State, respectively, taking its record to 2-4 this season. Both matches were on the road.

On Friday, the Shockers lost to KU, 5-2. Wichita State lost the doubles point after dropping matches on courts one and three, leaving court two’s match unfinished.

In singles, sophomore Xin Tong Wang, No. 62 in the individual rankings, won her match on court two in three sets but dropped the first set, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4. On court four, junior Theodora Chantava also won in three sets, losing the second set, 6-2, 7-6, 6-3.

On Saturday, Wichita State bested Kansas State in a 6-1 victory. The Shockers’ lone loss was on court six during the singles matches.

Wichita State women’s tennis will return home to face Oral Roberts University on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Wichita Country Club. The first serve is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Men’s tennis

Wichita State men’s tennis lost on the road against the University of Arkansas on Sunday, 4-3. The Shockers dropped to 2-3 overall after the loss.

Wichita State lost the doubles point, but juniors Alejandro Jacome and Kristof Minarik won on court one, 6-4. Minarik won his singles match on court two in three sets after dropping the first set, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Freshman Amir Milushev, like Minarik, won in three sets after dropping the first set on court five, 6(3)-7(7), 7-5, 6-3.

Next up, Wichita State men’s tennis will look to bounce back at home against Texas Tech University on Friday, Feb. 7. The first serve is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Genesis Health Club on Rock Road.