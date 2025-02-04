What students should know about the Kansas tuberculosis outbreak

Photo courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

A tuberculosis (TB) outbreak has appeared in northeastern Kansas, killing two people since its appearance in January 2024.

While cases remain low in Sedgwick County and the risk of contracting remains low — unless significant contact is made with someone who has active TB.

Active TB is when a person is displaying active symptoms and is contagious. Latent TB is also possible: when a person has the virus, but is asymptomatic and non-contagious. Latent TB can develop into active TB if left untreated.

TB is a contagious disease, with symptoms of fever, fatigue, chest pains, coughing up blood or mucus, and loss of appetite. While symptoms can appear similar to the flu, TB can last up to a month, while the flu typically only lasts seven days.

If a student believes they have contracted TB, they should make an appointment with Student Health Services through their myShockerhealth portal, or contact their primary health physician.

Student Health has on-campus tuberculosis testing, as well as on-site chest x-ray services. Additional information about TB screenings and services can be found on the Sedgwick County Health Department website.