OPINION: University of Kansas Law’s Gender Marker & Name Change Clinic delivers in uncertain times

Change and unrest have been a common pattern as of late, and for transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals in Kansas, uncertainty has become an unfortunate reality.

In the face of these challenges, there is still a resource close to Shockers: the University of Kansas School of Law. Its Gender Marker & Name Change Clinic provides free legal assistance to transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals seeking to update their legal documents.

Recently, the Kansas Senate passed Senate Bill 63 or the Help Not Harm Act. The act would have banned gender-affirming care for minors. And while Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed it, the House and Senate could still override that vote with a two-thirds vote from both bodies.

For many, this legislation represents another barrier to self-acceptance and access to essential resources. It leaves many trans or gender-nonconforming individuals without access to the support and resources needed.

KU’s clinic, staffed by law students and faculty, ensures those who need support can navigate the complicated process of aligning their identity with legal paperwork. The best part is that this is all done for free.

At a time when lawmakers are making life more challenging for the queer community, KU Law’s commitment to this clinic stands out as an act of compassion and advocacy.

For those seeking more information or assistance, the clinic is still accepting clients. More information is available on the website or by calling 785-864-5564.