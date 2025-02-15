Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

OPINION: University of Kansas Law’s Gender Marker & Name Change Clinic delivers in uncertain times

Piper Pinnetti, Opinion EditorFebruary 15, 2025
Sascha Harvey
(Illustration)

Change and unrest have been a common pattern as of late, and for transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals in Kansas, uncertainty has become an unfortunate reality

In the face of these challenges, there is still a resource close to Shockers: the University of Kansas School of Law. Its Gender Marker & Name Change Clinic provides free legal assistance to transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals seeking to update their legal documents.

Recently, the Kansas Senate passed Senate Bill 63 or the Help Not Harm Act. The act would have banned gender-affirming care for minors. And while Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed it, the House and Senate could still override that vote with a two-thirds vote from both bodies.

For many, this legislation represents another barrier to self-acceptance and access to essential resources. It leaves many trans or gender-nonconforming individuals without access to the support and resources needed. 

KU’s clinic, staffed by law students and faculty, ensures those who need support can navigate the complicated process of aligning their identity with legal paperwork. The best part is that this is all done for free.

At a time when lawmakers are making life more challenging for the queer community, KU Law’s commitment to this clinic stands out as an act of compassion and advocacy.

For those seeking more information or assistance, the clinic is still accepting clients. More information is available on the website or by calling 785-864-5564.

Print this Story
About the Contributors
Piper Pinnetti
Piper Pinnetti, Opinion Editor
Piper Pinnetti is the Opinion Editor for The Sunflower. This is her fourth year on staff, and she has previously designed content for social media. Pinnetti is a senior pursuing a career in journalism. When not in the newsroom, she is making a grilled cheese. Pinnetti uses she/they pronouns.
Sascha Harvey
Sascha Harvey, Illustrator/Designer
Sascha Harvey is an illustrator/designer for The Sunflower. A senior majoring in graphic design, this is Harvey's fourth year on staff. He's previously served as The Sunflower's design director, arts and culture editor and opinion editor. He is originally from Arkansas but has no accent to speak of (unless you listen really hard). Harvey uses he/him pronouns.