Got Trivia? A look inside trivia hosted at on-campus Fuzzy’s

If you live on or near Wichita State University’s campus, you have probably seen the restaurant Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Braeburn Square. For many students, Mexican cuisine is what draws them to the building, others are drawn to the weekly trivia nights.

“Everyone’s there to hang with friends and have a good time — that’s the real goal of trivia night,” Fuzzy’s worker Ryan Meyer said.

Trivia night takes place every Monday at 7 p.m. with prizes for the top three teams. First place wins a $25 gift card, second place wins a $15 gift card, and third place wins a $10 gift card.

Wichita Trivia Monday nights: BRONX Pizza & Pints – 7 p.m. Chicken N Pickle – 7 p.m.& Tuesday nights: Candle Club – 6:30 p.m. Old Chicago – 9 p.m. Wednesday nights: Ziggy’s Pizza West – 7 p.m. Pumphouse – 7 p.m. Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar – 8 p.m. Headshots Bar & Grill – 8 p.m. Thursday nights: Mellard’s Mug Shots – 6:30 p.m. The Dive – Beach Bar – 7 p.m. Hopping Gnome Brewing Company – 7:30 p.m. Sunday nights: Shamrock Lounge – last Sunday of the month at 8 p.m.

Klete Keller, a sophomore majoring in animation, has worked at Fuzzy’s since June and has previously been scheduled on these trivia nights.

Keller also gave some insight into how trivia night works behind the scenes.

Each week, six rounds of trivia are created, with 10 questions each round. According to Keller, a lot of the topics are based on personal interests, from music to history.

Most of these questions are taken from trivia regulars, who Meyer has come to know well. Meyer runs weekly trivia nights at Fuzzy’s. He works to gauge attendees interests in order to create more immersive and fun categories for these customers.

Meyer spoke about his process when creating questions.

“I try really hard to make sure I don’t repeat categories, so it doesn’t favor a team that’s only good at one topic,” Meyers said. “I try to make sure there are questions and content for any person of any kind that comes in, especially in terms of non-white and queer content that has been largely excluded from traditional trivia knowledge.”

The Morris family has made trivia night a family tradition, and Elijah Morris, a freshman studying history, has been coming since he was 17.

“My 17th birthday, my parents asked me to come out and try some trivia with them, and we’ve been going ever since,” Morris said.

While for some, it was something introduced to them through family, for others, trivia came into their lives through pure chance.

“I heard about it through an ad and thought it would be fun to come out and try with a couple of friends,” said Kassidy Adams, a senior majoring in biochemistry.

The energy of the establishment is palpable and people really get into it. Bring some friends, and enjoy the food and trivia.

“Bring a couple friends and make sure you’re well-rounded — a science person is just as valuable as a sports person, for example,” Meyer said.