Ulrich Museum of Art operating under new hours for Spring 2025

As of Jan. 24, the Ulrich Museum of Art has new hours of operation.

The museum will be open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Thursdays, the hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In its Instagram announcement, the museum said the new hours will allow people more time to enjoy the art and exhibits on display.

It will remain closed on Sundays and Mondays, as well as during university and major holidays.

Previously, the museum was open on Mondays.

Vivian Zavataro, the executive and creative director at Ulrich, said in an email to The Sunflower that the museum reviewed attendance numbers and saw that Mondays had lower attendance numbers than other days.

“We decided to close on Mondays and extend our Thursday hours until 8 p.m.,” Zavataro said. “This change also aligns with the hours of other university museums based on our research.”