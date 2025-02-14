Michael Mulhollon retires from pitching, joins WSU baseball coaching staff

(Photo courtesy of Wichita State Athletics)

Junior pitcher Michael Mulhollon announced his retirement from competing before Wichita State’s baseball season started. However, Mulhollon will stay with the WSU baseball program this year as a student assistant pitching coach.

Mulhollon made the difficult decision to leave the field due to lingering elbow problems that began during his senior year of high school.

“We finally went in last year to do surgery and rehabbed all summer, came back through and it ended up getting worse,” Mulhollon said. “So ultimately, we met with (WSU pitching) coach (Anthony) Claggett and (head) coach Brian Green and my family.

“And, we came to the decision that it was best for me to move on from baseball, and coach Green gave me a great opportunity to join the coaching staff.”

Claggett said Mulhollon has been a fantastic addition to the coaching staff.

“It just wasn’t in this path to continue on pitching and be able to be healthy doing that,” Claggett said. “But since his transition over to coaching, it’s been the same guy you can trust, a guy that can count on.”

Muhollon said his main responsibility will be assisting Claggett.

“Anything he needs done, I’m right there,” Mulhollon said.

During his two years pitching for the Shockers, Mulhollon tossed 8.1 innings in 10 appearances. He held a 7.56 ERA and struck out 11 batters.

During his sophomore year, Mulhollon made his only start in a Shockers uniform in a midweek game against Oral Roberts University. In the game, Mulhollon pitched one scoreless inning and walked five batters.

“It was a great honor to wear the Shocker across my chest,” Mulhollon said.

As a coach, Mulhollon said he hopes to gain experience, build his relationships and create a family.

“Because obviously, in the game of baseball, it’s about who you know,” Mulhollon said. “And whatever the future brings me, I just hope to gain trust with this coaching staff.”

Green said he’s glad Mulhollon doesn’t have to worry about injury in his new role — and added that he’s “killing it” as a coach.

“He’s going to really help Claggs (Claggett),” Green said. “So it’s been a nice addition. Anytime you can get a guy in the program who wants to be a part of it is great, but Mike’s doing great. His transition has been fantastic.”

Mulhollon will continue on the same athletic scholarship he received as a player. He hopes to become a head pitching coach in the future.

“That’s my dream job, is to become in a spot where coach Claggett is right now,” Mulhollon said. “But right now, I’m just trying to keep my head down and work as hard as I can here to make this program the best that it could be.”