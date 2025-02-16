Softball struggles against top competition, finishes 1-4 at Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational

After scoring 37 runs on opening weekend, the Wichita State softball team only pushed across 12 runs this weekend at the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational. The Shockers finished 1-4 in the Invitational, hosted from Thursday to Saturday.

At the end of the weekend, the Shockers’ record is now 6-4 on the season. Wichita State played tough competition, including three teams that are ranked in the top 25.

Thursday

No. 24 University of Kentucky

The Shockers faced their first loss this season on Thursday morning against the No. 24-ranked University of Kentucky. The Wildcats beat the Shockers 2-0 in seven innings.

Sophomore pitcher Chloe Barber allowed her first earned run this season after Kentucky hit a sacrifice fly. Barber had trouble putting down the leadoff hitter as the first four Wildcats’ leadoff hitters reached base safely.

In the fifth inning, the Shockers got the tying run on base with two outs but the runner was left stranded. Fifth-year outfielders Elle Eck and Lauren Lucas and junior outfielder Jodie Epperson got the only hits for Wichita State, and the team hit 0-4 with runners in scoring possession leading to the shutout.

No. 5 Texas A&M University

The No. 5-ranked Texas A&M University gave the Shockers their second loss of the day with a 9-1 win on Thursday afternoon. The Aggies struck first with an RBI single.

Junior shortstop Taylor Sedlacek would break the Shockers’ 11-inning runless inning streak with a double.

After allowing three runs in the first two innings, junior pitcher Alex Aguilar was able to settle in and throw up four straight zeros. In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Shockers got the tying run on base but junior second baseman Sami Hood grounded out to second base.

An Aggie 3-run double later put the game out of reach.

Friday

San Diego State University

San Diego State University gave Wichita State its third straight loss in walk-off fashion on Friday afternoon. After the first two innings went by with no score, including one inning when the Shockers left the bases loaded, Sedlacek started the scoring with a home run to left center in the third.

The Aztecs responded with one run in the fifth and two in the sixth. Down by two in the final inning, Wichita State was able to plate two runs. Epperson tied the game with an RBI double.

The Aztecs got the last laugh, though, when they hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the inning.

Saturday

Liberty University

The Shockers were able to back into the win column as they beat the Liberty University 3-2 on Saturday afternoon.

There was no scoring in the first three innings, but in the fourth, the Flames took a two-run lead after a two-RBI single. The Flames’ lead would not hold for long because Eck gave the Shockers a one-run lead with a three-run double.

Barber came to the circle in relief and tossed three straight shutout innings which earned her first save of the year.

No. 9 Florida State University

Wichita State’s run in the invitational came to an early end after being run-ruled by No. 9 Florida State University on Saturday evening.

The Seminoles got on the board first with a RBI single. Sophomore designated player Mila Seaton put the Shockers on the board with a one-run triple and a senior first baseman Caroline Tallent double later put the Shockers in front.

Wichita State extended its lead with a two-run single by freshman catcher Catelyn Beckerley in the third and a Lucas solo home run in the fifth. However, back-to-back seven-run innings for Florida State doomed the Shockers as they lost by 10 runs for the first time this season.

Next up, Wichita State will travel to Commerce, Texas, to play East Texas A&M University on Wednesday, Feb. 19. The first pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.