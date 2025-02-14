A night of music: Wichita State holds annual Symphony Orchestra Concerto-Aria concert

Peyton Eck Soprano Pulip Han sings as Mark Laycock conducts the WSU Symphony Orchestra. Han was recently honored with an encouragement award from the Metropolitan Opera’s Laffont Competition.

Wichita State University held its annual Symphony Orchestra Concerto-Aria concert, on Feb. 11.

The show started with an address from the conductor and WSU professor of music Mark Laycock. He made remarks about the effort it took to put together the performance, cracking a few jokes along the way.

“The university has decided to pay the staff in eggs this year. The more eggs you get, the more valuable you are to the university,” Laycock said. “I got three eggs, which is alright. Well, it’s also the same amount as the men’s basketball coach.”

The first piece the orchestra played was “Ah! non credea mirarti…Ah! Non giunge” from La Sonnambula by Vincenzo Bellini with a soprano solo from master’s student Pulip Han. Han, who completed a bachelor of music at Hanyang University in Seoul, South Korea, walked out to thunderous applause from the crowd, with just as much fanfare after the performance.

The next piece performed was Cecile Chaminade’s “Flute Concertino in D major.” Hannah Kavanaugh, a graduate student, played the flute solo. Her performance received a standing ovation from the audience, with her family and friends in attendance.

In contrast to the previous two performances, which were more serene and calm in essence, the third piece was energetic and upbeat. “Harmonic Rhythm” by Russell Peck had two distinct sections, and featured percussionist Miranda Marler as the soloist playing the timpani. Marler, who is a senior, matched the tone of the piece through her playing.

After a short intermission, the symphony orchestra got ready to play the last piece of the evening. “Four Dance Episodes” from the ballet “Rodeo” by Aaron Copeland. The piece had four parts, played skillfully by Helena Kopp, a Kansas native who has been playing the piano for 16 years.

The night ended with applause from the crowd once again.

“I say talent but it’s not really talent — it’s a testament to the hard work of these students,” Laycock said.