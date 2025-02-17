Wichita State moves to remote operations on Feb. 18

Mia Hennen Kyan Tenpenny, mechanical engineering major, and Damyin Allmond, aerospace engineering major, walk on campus together. (File photo)

Wichita State University will move to remote operations on Tuesday, Feb. 18 due to inclement weather.

According to a university announcement made Monday evening, critical campus operations will continue. These include student housing, campus police and facilities services.

Classes will continue remotely at the discretion of instructors. According to the announcement, “Instructors are encouraged to connect with their students regarding the status of their classes, and students should reach out to their instructors for questions.”

Wichita is expecting snow and temperatures in the single digits Tuesday, according to The Weather Channel. There is a chance of snow on Wednesday as well.

According to the university’s announcement, classes will resume in-person as soon as possible and “additional updates will be shared via Shocker Alert texts, WSU email and WSU social media.”