Pitchers Jace Miner and Grant Adler return to Wichita State after transferring out for one year

(Photo courtesy of Willie Schwanke)

Jace Miner and Grant Adler left Wichita State’s baseball program after the 2023 season, but after one season away from the ICT, the senior pitchers are back.

Wichita State head coach Brian Green said he asked senior catcher Mauricio Millan about bringing the players back through the transfer portal.

“He (Millan) goes, ‘No, we want him back coach,’” Green said. “But I just think it speaks to these guys’ and players’ talk. You know, the locker room is what drives where you want to be.”

Jace Miner: From Wichita to Norman and back

Miner said he feels blessed to be back in Wichita.

“Sometimes when you transfer, you don’t have the opportunity to come back if you transfer again,” he said. “(I’m) definitely blessed, and it’s awesome to be around coach Green and have the opportunity to learn from him as well.”

During his first go-around with the Shockers, Miner posted a 4.19 ERA, 65 strikeouts, and a 3-3 record in 38 games.

He was named to the Second Team All-American Athletic Conference (AAC) during his sophomore year as a relief pitcher. After his second year at WSU, Miner entered the transfer portal and committed to play for the University of Oklahoma.

In his lone season in the Sooners’ crimson and cream, Miner appeared in nine games, pitching 7.1 innings. He even faced the Shockers in a midweek nonconference game last season.

“There was some — not anger — but motivation from the way it kind of went down after my sophomore year to get back,” Miner said.

Miner said he’s glad to be back playing with some familiar teammates.

“It’s reuniting almost with family, as a team,” Miner said. “It was pretty cool to some guys.”

Grant Adler: Back from Lawrence

Like Miner, Adler said he feels blessed to be given another opportunity with Wichita State. Adler played for the University of Kansas last season.

“I ended up getting hurt last year at KU,” Adler said, “Which I thought was going to be my last year of college baseball, and (I’ve been) blessed with another year. I grew up here in Wichita; this is where I always wanted to play.”

Out of high school, Adler ended up playing for Cowley College, a junior college in Arkansas City, which is nearly an hour’s drive from Wichita.

After two years at Cowley, Adler committed to the Shockers. During his year at WSU, Adler was named AAC Newcomer Pitcher of the Year while having the best-qualified ERA in the conference at 2.55.

After the season, Adler transferred to Kansas. Adler’s one season with the Jayhawks was cut short due to injury; he only appeared in four games before returning as a Shocker.

“This is where I’ve always wanted to play,” Adler said. “This is where I’ve grown up, and I couldn’t be more happy to be back.”

WSU pitching coach Anthony Claggett said both pitchers coming back has been great for the program.

“It’s a real honor to have them back,” Claggett said. “And they’ve been doing really good.”