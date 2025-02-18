WSU Campus Open Wednesday, February 19

Mia Hennen Coffee in hand, Claire Stewart walks around Wichita State between classes, attempting to familarize herself with the campus.

Wichita State University will resume normal operations on Wednesday, Feb. 19. In-person classes will be in session at the discretion of instructors.

The university said in its announcement that faculty should communicate their plan for class. Students are encouraged to reach out to their instructors if they have questions or are unable to get around campus.

“We understand it’s still snowy and very cold outside,” the announcement read. “Be prepared for this winter weather by dressing accordingly.”

The announcement also suggested that students, faculty and staff should allow for “extra travel time for those driving and walking in snow.”