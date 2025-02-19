Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Returning students limited to The Flats next year

Sophia Best, ReporterFebruary 19, 2025
Shelby Parscale
The Flats on May 4, 2023.

Returning students wanting to live on campus will be limited to The Flats for the upcoming 2025-2026 academic year. 

The Suites have previously housed returning students if space allowed, however, first-year housing applications have surpassed expectations.

“We’ve always anticipated The Suites for first-time students,” said Katie Austin, the director of Housing and Residence Life.

While the coming academic year will have returning students at The Flats, Austin said this is not a permanent decision. If the number of incoming first-year students decreases, returning students could be let back into The Suites.

Returning on-campus students are advised to fill out their housing application and check the bulletin boards on their floor for more information. Students can call 316-978-3693, or email [email protected] with any questions.

