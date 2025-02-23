The streak is six: Second half explosion leads to men’s basketball win against Tulane

Gallery • 9 Photos Mack Smith Senior center Quincy Ballard throws down a backwards dunk in the second half against Tulane. Ballard finished the game with 11 points.

Sunday afternoon’s game against Tulane University was a tale of two halves for Wichita State men’s basketball.

The Shockers struggled to score in the first period but put up 49 points in the second half to win, 78-67.

WSU head coach Paul Mills said the team’s shot selection was more “deliberate” in the second half.

“I thought our shot selection in the second half allows us to score 49 points, a lot of that at the free throw line,” Mills said. “But I did think we were a lot smarter in the things that we were doing.”

Wichita State has won six consecutive games against American Athletic Conference (AAC) opponents. The last time the Shockers won six AAC games in a row, in 2021, they made a trip to the Big Dance in March.

At 7-7, Wichita State has reached a .500 conference record for the first time in the Mills era. During the winning streak, Wichita State has beaten three of the top five teams in the AAC standings. Tulane dropped to 9-5 against league opponents.

The Shockers shot 67% from the field in the second half, the team’s best field goal percentage in a half all season. The 49 points WSU scored was the team’s best in a half so far during conference play.

Wichita State had 18 assists against Tulane’s zone defense, the most for the Shockers in more than a month. Senior guard Bijan Cortes led the way with nine assists, his most against an AAC opponent.

Tulane called its first timeout just under five minutes into the game before scoring its first points. WSU rolled out to an 8-0 lead, and Shocker fans serenaded the team with an ovation into the break.

Mills credited the WSU defense for its 3-point defense and pick-and-roll coverage.

“I did think our rim guys were solid,” Mills said. “We weren’t great, but I give us a B-minus there. But I will tell you that, for the most part, I thought our pick-and-roll coverage early was really, really good.”

Tulane regained its composure from the timeout, rallying for a 7-0 run with multiple easy layups to take the lead with seven minutes remaining in the half.

Playing a zone defense, Tulane was almost daring Wichita State to shoot from 3-point range. The Shockers obliged with numerous open catch-and-shoot looks but only cashed two of 14 attempts. Tulane went into the break carrying a 31-29 lead.

Senior guard Xavier Bell answered the call by hitting 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to begin the second half, retaking the lead for WSU.

Bell said the team shot more 3-pointers than they wanted to in the first half, but needed to maintain confidence in the second period.

“Our biggest thing was just keep shooting them,” Bell said. ”If you’re open, let it fly, but at the same time, don’t settle. Try and attack the paint and create opportunities.”

Five minutes into the half, senior center Quincy Ballard scored a backward alley-oop, causing the home fans to get on their feet and give the loudest cheer of the day.

“Nobody can jump with Q (Ballard),” Bell said. “Nobody can catch lobs like he can. So just to see him do all that, it’s funny because, you know, he gets hyped, and then he’s just more dialed in on defense and that’s what we need down the stretch.”

On the next Tulane possession, Cortes blocked his third shot of the season, leading to a WSU fast break and foul. Wichita State expanded the lead to 11 points after draining both free throws, 45-34.

With seven minutes remaining in the half, Tulane cut the WSU lead to six points and had a fast-break layup. Then, Bell swatted the attempt and Cortes drained a triple on the other end to make the score 60-51, Wichita State.

Mills said WSU’s players are either taught to swipe the ball from behind or run through the play, and Bell executed the first option.

“It’s something that we practice,” Mills said. “We do not want to give guys and-ones … and he gets up and makes a heck of a play. And I mean, that’s a huge momentum play for them, and then also for us.”

Ballard put any Tulane hope of a comeback to rest with an and-one putback with 2:46 left to give WSU a 73-61 advantage.

The Green Wave never cut the lead within single digits from there.

As has been the case for most of this season, Bell and junior forward Corey Washington carried the load for WSU’s offense.

Bell put in 23 points on 15 shots, while Washington, last week’s National Player of The Week recipient, scored 19 with eight rebounds. Four of his boards came on the offensive end.

Ballard and senior guard Harlond Beverly narrowly missed double-doubles, scoring 11 and 10 points, respectively, while each grabbing nine rebounds.

Wichita State will stay in the confines of Charles Koch Arena against another top AAC opponent, the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), on Thursday, Feb. 27. The longest winning streak of the season is on the line against the Blazers, with tipoff scheduled for 8 p.m.

“These last couple wins, we’ve kind of just all been leaning on each other,” Bell said. (We’ve been) trusting each other, and coming out on the right side.”