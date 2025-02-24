Shocker Sports Roundup: What you missed over the weekend

Track and field

In the last meet before the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Indoor Championship, Wichita State secured multiple personal records and podium finishes at the Arkansas Qualifier in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Friday.

On the women’s side, senior Sydney Brown finished seventh in the 200-meter with a time of 24.37. Sophomore Kate Campos had a personal best in the 60-meter hurdles to finish fifth at 8.37 seconds. She now holds the fifth fastest time for the 60-meter in school history and ranks sixth for the event in the AAC.

Sophomore Brianna Utecht had a personal best in the long jump with a distance of 5.81 meters, finishing third.

On the men’s side, sophomore Yared Kidane got second in the 800-meter with a personal-best time of 1:47.21. Sophomore Jason Parrish also had a personal best in the 200-meter and finished eighth overall, securing the ninth-fastest time in school history.

The Shockers will next compete at the AAC Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Alabama, from Thursday, Feb. 28, to Saturday, March 1.

Women’s bowling

Wichita State couldn’t replicate last week’s feat of beating the top three teams in the nation, but the Shockers were still able to finish as runner-up in the Big Red Invite in Nebraska.

The team finished 8-3 and beat No. 4 Arkansas State University twice. Overall, the Shockers knocked down 11,476 pins for an average of 208.7 pins a game. Wichita State is 68-31 this season.

Graduate student Mary Orf was named tournament MVP with a 232.25 average. Senior Piper Reams and sophomore Ashtyn Woods also finished in the top 10 on average.

In the finale, the Shockers fell to the hosts, No. 1 University of Nebraska-Lincoln, 4-2. The Shockers have dropped seven of nine matchups against the Huskers this season.

Women’s bowling will compete at the Intercollegiate Singles Championships in Las Vegas on Friday, March 7.

Women’s golf

The women’s golf team competed at the Rio Verde Invitational in Arizona from Friday to Sunday, shooting an 899, 35 strokes over par, and placing eighth out of 20 teams.

Freshman Amelie Paul and junior Mackenzie Wilson were the Shockers’ highest finishers. Both tied for 21st while shooting 223, seven strokes over par, for the tournament. Wilson had the best round where she shot one under par and rose 21 places in the standings.

Women’s golf will tee off at the MountainView Intercollegiate in Tucson, Arizona, on Sunday, March 2.

Men’s tennis

The men’s tennis team strung together two wins on Sunday in San Antonio to return to .500 on the season at 5-5.

In their match-up against the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), the Shockers started behind 0-2 but rallied back to win, 4-2. Sophomore Vanja Hodzic and freshmen Ilias Worthington and Amir Milushev all won in straight sets.

The Shockers swept the University of the Incarnate Word, 4-0, in their second match.

The team will look to continue its momentum in Albuquerque, New Mexico, when they play the University of New Mexico and Santa Clara University on March 7 and 8, respectively.