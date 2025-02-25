Baseball ends Hawaii’s 16-game home winning streak but loses series and game to Division II opponent

Garima Thapa WSU baseball players watch the game from home dugout. On March 25, Wichita State played against Oklahoma State at Eck Stadium.

Wichita State baseball made two firsts during its trip to the Aloha State.

The Shockers ended the University of Hawaii’s 16-game home winning streak — the then-longest streak in the nation — but dropped three of four games in the series. In its first-ever game against Division II Chaminade University of Honolulu, WSU lost after giving up a grand slam in the first inning.

After playing five games in as many days, Wichita State left Hawaii with a 2-6 overall record to start its season.

Thursday

Wichita State sent the game into extra innings, but Hawaii pulled out the win in walk-off fashion, 4-3.

The Shockers led after the top half of the fourth inning, but Hawaii answered with two runs in its go-around at the plate. An RBI single in the seventh sent the Rainbow Warriors up by two runs, 3-1.

Wichita State tied the game in the eighth at three runs apiece on a sacrifice double-play and passed ball. The Shockers didn’t record another hit until the 10th when junior Jaden Gustafson tripled to right field with two outs, but the next batter struck out swinging.

In the bottom of the inning, Hawaii won by manufacturing a run off a walk, sacrifice groundout, wild pitch and infield single.

Sophomore Jeremiah Arnett started on the rubber, pitching 4.2 innings and giving up two runs, one earned. Junior Nick Potter was credited with the loss.

Senior Josh Livingston smacked his first home run of the season.

Friday

Wichita State snagged its only win against Hawaii, 11-4, and snapped the ‘Bows 16-game run in Les Murakami Stadium.

The Shockers put up five runs in the second through fifth innings. Hawaii scored half its runs in the sixth inning on a two-run fielder’s choice.

Senior Jordan Rogers sent a three-run shot over the left-field wall in the seventh, his first homer of the season. Rogers ended the game with four RBIs on two hits.

Wichita State scored its final three runs in the eighth inning, and Hawaii managed one run each in the seventh and ninth innings.

Sophomore Brady Hamilton earned his first win on the mound after pitching five innings, giving up one run and striking out eight batters.

Saturday

The Shockers were scoreless in all but the fourth inning en route to a 4-2 loss.

The game lacked runs until Wichita State’s half of the fourth inning when it scored on an RBI single from sophomore Kam Durnin. Livingston later crossed home during a double-play.

Hawaii manufactured its runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings. The ‘Bows didn’t need to bat in their half of the ninth inning after WSU went down 1-2-3.

The Shockers left 10 baserunners stranded and only managed five hits in 30 at-bats.

Senior Hunter Holmes was credited with the loss on the mound after giving up a single in the sixth inning against his only batter faced.

Sunday

Wichita State found no rhythm at the plate, combining for one hit in 28 at-bats as a team. The hit the team managed, however, led to its only run during the 7-1 loss.

That run came in the sixth inning when Durnin singled to center field, which allowed sophomore Lane Haworth to cross the plate.

Hawaii put up two runs in the third inning off a two-RBI double, one run in the fourth and sixth innings and a three-spot in the seventh that included RBIs on a sacrifice flyout, double and single.

Senior Jace Miner earned his first loss this season, giving up three runs on 65 pitches in 3.1 innings pitched.

Monday

The Shockers lost a stunner against Chaminade, a Division II school, 6-4.

The Silverswords set the tone of the game with a grand slam in the first inning, forcing Wichita State to play catch-up early.

In the second, the Shockers played small ball and scored three runs on four hits. Junior Jordan Black laid down a sacrifice bunt that advanced runners to second and third base, setting up a two-RBI single from senior Logan Kreske on the next at-bat.

Junior Caleb Anderson made Chaminade go 1-2-3 in its half of the second frame.

Wichita State’s bats fell cold for the next five innings, as the team managed just four hits. The Silverswords upped their lead to 6-3 after a solo homer in the third inning and a sacrifice groundout in the fourth.

The Shockers scored their final run in the eighth after senior Cole Dillon hit an RBI single that crossed Haworth home for the second time in the game.

In his first appearance for Wichita State, redshirt freshman MJ Seo earned his first loss after giving up the grand slam.

Wichita State will travel home for its first series in Eck Stadium this season from Friday, Feb. 28, to Sunday, March 2, against California State University at Fullerton. The first pitch is scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m.