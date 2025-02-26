Women in CHAARG: new workout group arrives on campus

A new women-only workout group has been made official at Wichita State this semester.

Changing Health Attitudes and Actions to Recreate Girls, CHAARG for short, is an organization dedicated to helping college students work out — and feel comfortable with who they work out with.

Sarah Proberts, the treasurer of the WSU chapter, found that the women’s-only group gave her the space and confidence to find a new exercise style.

“I want girls to be able to go to the gym, and find their confidence, (the confidence) that I found,” Proberts said.

CHAARG is present on more than 100 campuses in the U.S. The groups try new workouts together every week — but it isn’t just about exercising, it’s about making connections.

Chloe Fiechtl, president of the chapter, described the group as a way to get involved, make friends and feel positive about your body.

“Put some investment into yourself,” Fiechtl said. “It’s always worth it in the end, and finding people with the same interests as you … where it’s kind of hard to get involved.”

Currently, the group has workout sessions planned every Tuesday. The most recent event was a free Jazzercise class taught by a local group.

Lauryn Gordon, an event coordinator, came up with the idea for a Jazzercise class after looking at a listicle rating the most enjoyable workouts. She hadn’t seen a Jazzercise event hosted at WSU before.

Gordon joined the group because it offered a similar experience as high school sports: a place to build connections and exercise among other women.

“I wanted to join a group with just girls, like how high school sports are just girls being together,” Gordon said. “I really missed that part of high school, so I wanted to bring it here.”

Smaller groups also form to do everything from more individual workout sessions and lessons to grabbing coffee and chatting.

They also host social events. The group’s other event coordinator, Aleah Netherland, helped plan a flower bouquet-making social that was hosted earlier in February. Students were invited to come in, make a bouquet and learn about the group.

“You don’t have to be experienced at all when you’re doing these workouts,” Netherland said. “Honestly, it’s fun to just hang out with the girls, just come have fun with us.”

Sophia Nguyen, vice president of membership, attended the bouquet-making social, alongside other members. Nguyen found out about the group through their newly formed Instagram and became interested in bonding with the other members.

“I’ve built such a close bond with the girls on the exec team already,” Nguyen said.

While the official last day to join the group was Sunday, Feb. 9, interested students can still become a part of the group by messaging them through their Instagram or email.