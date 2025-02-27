ICE agents now allowed on college campuses; what resources do students have?

Students in the Shocker Success Center may have noticed red papers placed throughout the building. In both Spanish and English, the papers outline how people can respond in the event a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent coming to their home or approaching them in public places, including on campus.

ICE agents, previously banned from making arrests on higher education campuses, are now allowed to operate within these spaces.

This change has left many immigrants and international students feeling nervous. Lucas Blasetti, an international studies major from Argentina, said he’s feeling the uncertainty.

“It makes me feel uncomfortable. Even though I haven’t heard that they have been hanging around Wichita State yet,” Blasetti said. “I can feel a little pressure that I could be detained at any moment to ask about my immigration status … if the moment comes, even if I answer what they ask me and show my legal status, I will always be left with the feeling that I could be detained.”

Despite these changes, students have resources — and rights. Eiran Saucedo-Rodarte, the assistant director of first year programs and president of the Latine Faculty and Staff Association (LFSA), said there are many resources available to people worried about immigration-related issues.

Saucedo-Rodarte suggested the Kansas Immigration Coalition, a statewide collection of organizations dedicated to helping immigrant communities access resources.

For students from Mexico, the ConsoleApp gives immigrants access to information on the location of consular care offices and legal rights.

The National Immigration Law Center has also released a set of guidelines for helping immigrant students and employees in higher education. They include information on FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act) protections and providing mental health support.

While there are many off-campus resources, WSU groups and organizations are still in the process of creating support for students. The university does have an official page dedicated to resources for undocumented students.

“I would be transparent in that we (LFSA) don’t have many resources for DACA students, faculty or staff on our campus,” Saucedo-Rodarte said. “We are being proactive in trying to build those resources. We are at a historically white institution which wasn’t built to have all of the resources and services.”

Students are also feeling the lack of official resources offered by WSU.

“I do not feel that they have offered any kind of support. I have seen more action from the Student Government,” Blasetti said.

The Student Government Association’s Student Senate recently called for the university to help students, faculty and staff know their rights and to prevent immigration enforcement from operating on campus when possible. The resolution — a request for the university to take action on a subject — calls for more information regarding the rights of students, staff and faculty as well as that WSU comply “as little as possible” with immigration enforcement.



Student Body President Kylee Hower said at Wednesday night’s Senate meeting that although she has not signed the legislation, she plans to. If Hower signs it, the resolution will be sent to university administration.

Saucedo-Rodarte said his organization is also working on similar goals.

“I can only speak for LSFA,” Saucedo-Rodarte said. “In my perspective, the administration isn’t going to stop or hinder any kind of initiatives that our group is advocating for … building our community, and ensuring that those faculty and staff members feel like they have a place and home here at WSU.”

Amid the uncertainty of policy changes, students like Blasetti are still living, working and learning at WSU.

“At the moment, I know that international students will be able to complete their goals despite the environment, but I also know that politics are volatile,” Blasetti said. “I do not know if I would respond the same in a few weeks or months.”