Monday is last day to enter race for Student Government

Allison Campbell Kylee Hower, the student body president, delievers the State of the Student Body address. Hower spoke about discrimination she’s faced as a woman in leadership, the duties and responsibilities of Student Government and unfinished Senate business.

Monday, March 3 is the last day for Shockers to enter the race for student body president. To declare candidacies for the upcoming election, students can visit ShockerSync and fill out the candidate application form.

Students can also run for positions as senators in the Student Senate. Participation in the Student Government Association “empowers students to voice their opinion and concerns directly to their representatives, who sit at various tables representing and advocating for their needs,” according to the university.

Students can learn more about the election at wichita.edu/sgaelections. The SGA elections will be April 7-9.